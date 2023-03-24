Heavy police presence at RIC talks in ‘Diego’

There was a heavy police presence at the Regulated Industries Commission’s (RIC) public consultation on the proposed electricity rate increase in Diego Martin on Wednesday night.
This came after RIC officials expressed concerns for their safety, following a disruption at its meeting in Chaguanas last week, which caused the meeting to be prematurely ended.
Last week Wednesday, Opposition MPs led loud protests at the RIC public consultation at Centre Pointe Mall, Chaguanas, which included a fake coffin bearing the words “RIP RIC” being dragged in front the panel.
RIC chairman Dawn Callender said then that she feared for her safety and the safety of the RIC staff. She said people were shouting threats and behaving in an “aggressive” manner at the meeting.
The RIC subsequently wrote to the National Security Ministry, expressing concern and requesting police protection for future meetings.
On Wednesday night, a cohort of uniformed police officers sat among the attendees, keeping a watchful eye on the proceedings. The meeting went relatively peacefully.
Though some speakers were animated in their questioning of the RIC officials, there was no protest or disruption. Just a handful of people attended the meeting.
Seating was provided for enough people to fill the auditorium of the Diego Martin Community Centre, but the majority remained unoccupied throughout the three-and-a-half-hour event.
Residents in the dark
on consultation
One resident blamed the RIC for the poor attendance, arguing that the Commission had failed to properly advertise the consultation and that many residents simply did not know it was taking place.
“Somebody called me and tell me about this. That’s why the place is empty. We have hundreds of thousands of people living down this way that don’t have a clue this is happening here. So you are not getting to anybody, really,” said the resident, who identified himself as John Baptiste.
He said if the consultation had been properly advertised, the Diego Martin Community Centre would have been too small to accommodate the number of people who would have attended. “It is unfair because a lot of people have concerns about this rate increase,” said Baptiste.
The RIC officials, however, disputed this, saying the consultations had been heavily advertised using both traditional and social media.
Additionally, they said invitations were sent to the regional corporations and to the councillors for each area to share with their burgesses.
Callender said the RIC also had cars with microphones driving around areas to inform residents of the meetings.
Residents who spoke pleaded with the RIC to not impose higher electricity rates on a population they said was already reeling from an increased cost of living and challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Much of the question time was taken up by United National Congress (UNC) activist Marsha Walker.
Walker, a former UNC candidate for Diego Martin West, said she was representing people from the constituency who did not want to attend the meeting themselves and voice their concerns publicly, for fear of victimisation.
“We are not here because we want our voices to be heard,” she stated. “When we are here, it’s not because I just want to leave my house and come... we have citizens who are afraid of victimisation who may have contracts with the Government, whatever it is, they are afraid of victimisation. So they put us in the firing line for them.”