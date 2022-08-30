Heavy rain causes chaos

OVERNIGHT showers and a midday thunderstorm yesterday caused landslides and severe street and flash flooding in parts of North and western Trinidad.
In an afternoon update, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) stated that the Diego Martin Regional Corporation had reported three landslides in the north-west—at Woodbine Valley Road Ext, Upper Bournes Road, St James, Hillcrest, Upper La Puerta and Freedom Street, Cocorite.
There was one report of residential flooding and landslides affecting a neighbouring property at Geoffrey Street, Ross Land, St James.
Flash flooding was also reported along the Diego Martin Highway in the vicinity of the new overpass, as well as under the Cocorite overpass.
Some streets were under water in Morne Coco. Flooding was also reported in Westmoorings and Maraval.
The Diego Martin Regional Corporation also advised burgesses of its Disaster Management Unit, accessible via 633-9620 or 800-DMRC(3672), which can be contacted in the event of landslides, natural hazard impacts and fallen trees. The DMRC also provides sandbags and general disaster relief.
The corporation stated on Facebook yesterday afternoon it was “aware” of the flash flooding and was mobilising in the affected areas.
Flooding was reported along parts of Queen’s Park West and Queen’s Park South, the Disaster Management Unit of the Port of Spain City Council reported.
Flooding was also reported in St James, near the Roxy roundabout and on Tragarete Road in the vicinity of the Lapeyrouse Cemetery.
By afternoon, South Quay Port of Spain was again under water and street flooding was reported in a wide radius downtown, bringing traffic to a standstill.
Commuters and pedestrians were stranded for over an hour and floodwaters were said to have entered some buildings downtown.
The Ministry of Rural Development also warned that some river levels were higher, including South Oropouche at 65 per cent capacity, while the Caroni River was at 38 per cent.
The ministry noted that high tides would also slow down the run of flood waters and advised people to prepare.
Some five hours of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday night had also impacted Tobago, with thunderstorms affecting parts of southeast and western coastal Trinidad, producing heavy rainfall and lightning.
Systems passing
The Met Service said light winds will still allow for isolated late morning through afternoon showers and thunderstorms favouring western and hilly areas of T&T through the week.
Today was expected to bring “partly cloudy conditions with occasional showers and the medium chance (40 per cent) heavy showers and thunderstorms favouring the afternoon,” meteorologist Jean-Marc Rampersad stated in the forecast.
Gusty winds and street flooding were likely near heavy showers or thunderstorms, the Met Service warned.
The TTMS stated on its Facebook account that “the axis of the most recent tropical wave passed Trinidad and Tobago during the pre-dawn hours of this morning (Monday August 29”.
While it was a relatively weak wave, it produced a few showers and isolated thunderstorms in some areas, while some residual moisture remained in the atmosphere.
“Surface convergence due to local dynamics is forecast to interrupt the sunshine in some areas to produce light to moderate showers with a medium (40 per cent-60 per cent) chance for isolated thunderstorm activity from late morning into the afternoon, favouring but not confined to western areas of Trinidad,” the Met Office said.
It said an “area of interest which we have been monitoring over the past several days is now just past the central north Atlantic and is heading in a general west-northwest direction”.
“Chances for cyclonic development have increased to 50 per cent over the next 48 hours and 80 per cent over the next five days,” the Met Service stated.
“Presently, numerical weather models are predicting that this system is likely to take a path just north of the Leeward Islands. At this time, the system poses no direct threat to Trinidad and Tobago.”