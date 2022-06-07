Pounding rain and strong winds yesterday felled several trees and caused flooding in some parts of Arima.
There was also one report of a roof being blown off in the borough.
The Meteorological Office of Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday issued another adverse weather “yellow level” alert for the second tropical wave in under a week.
The alert was supposed to end at 4 p.m. yesterday but was extended to 8 p.m.
A similar alert was in effect last week Thursday and Friday.
Heavy showers started early yesterday morning and intensified, with gusty winds, as the morning progressed.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, councillor for Malabar South Joycelyn Worrell said there was severe flooding at Coralitta Avenue, Phase One in Malabar, resulting in residents being marooned in their homes.
She said flooding was also reported at Flamingo Boulevard.
“The water has subsided. We have to work on the drains in Coralitta Avenue. We sent out tenders. It’s only a matter of time before we start that construction. Funding has been approved to address the drainage issue in Coralitta Avenue. As such, work should be starting in the near future ” Worrell said.
Mayor Arima Cagney Casimire reported fallen trees in Malabar North and Arima North.
“In the Orange Flats area some trees were down and we had flooding in Malabar South. We also had one roof blown off in Orange Flats,” he said.
Meanwhile, councillor for Kelly Village/ Warrenville Samuel Sankar told the Express that there was some flash flooding in Frederick Settlement, Caroni.
“As we speak I’m on the ground. We also had some flash flooding in Bejucal. In that neighbourhood we have low-lying areas that experienced some flash-flooding. This is an ongoing problem due to drainage issues. Some of the watercourses have not been cleared during the dry season, so we are pleading with the agencies to assist with bringing relief to all of our burgesses,” he said.
There were no reports of flooding within the San Juan/Laventille area and other parts of Tunapuna/Piarco.
Councillor for Valencia East/Toco Terry Rondon said yesterday’s inclement weather did not negatively affect his area.
According to the Met Office weather forecast, for the next three days conditions are expected to be predominantly dull/hazy and at times breezy, with few showery intervals.
ODPM report
In a report compiled by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) yesterday, issues resulting from the extreme weather were noted in the North-Western and South-Western regions of the country.
As of midday yesterday, the report stated there were six incidents that included three roofs being blown off and one fallen utility pole.
“In Morvant there was one report of fallen trees along the Lady Young Road. There were two reports of blown-off roofs in the following areas: Mon Repos, Cocoa Road, De-Norigea Street. In Laventille, there was one report of a blown-off roof in Stephenville, Mapp Lands. There was one report of a fallen tree in Sandy Trace, Upper St Barbs Road. There was one report of a fallen utility pole in Prizgar Lands,” the ODPM said.
In the South-West, street flooding was reported in the following areas: Rochard Road, Rock Road, Clarke Road, Raghunanan Road, Quinam Road and Rochard Road. In San Francique there were two reports of residential flooding along the San Francique Main Road.
By 1 p.m., There were no other reports of weather related incidents throughout other regions.