The figures are yet to be tallied but there was a steady stream of voters throughout the day yesterday during the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.
Based on feedback from people on the ground, there was a sense that this was the “mother of all THA elections” and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. there were lines across the 15 seats and 67 polling stations.
The middle-aged and elderly voters headed to the polls early to cast their vote.
After lunch and into the evening the younger demographic voted while there were those who rushed just before the polls closed at 6 p.m. to vote.
Patriotism was in the air as voters, young and old, proudly displayed their ink-stained fingers and spoke of the need to exercise their democratic right.
At the Montgomery primary school a number of young people were seen coming out in their numbers and they told the Express they were voting for change.
Overall, the entire process seemed smooth and without hiccups.
There were no reports of irregularities.
A police officer told the Express that the voting process was smooth up to lunch time with no reports being made.
With Covid protocols in place, voters were seen liming by the roadside, shops and parlours.
One man in Speyside, “Top Shotta aka Serious Man”, happily displayed his finger to the media.
Sean Denoon, who voted at the Buccoo Government Primary School, said he was proud to cast his vote and was happy the process was smooth.
Vernon Phillip, who voted in Lambeau/Lowlands, emphasised the importance of voting and the opportunity it presented in the decision-making process.
While grand celebrations were not planned because of Covid-19, some people said they were gearing up to celebrate.
The PDP camp was last night moved from the Cyd Grey Stadium to its Roxborough office while the PNM was based at Shaw Park.
Tracy: PNM machinery at work
Tobago Council leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM) Tracy Davidson-Celestine was supposed to cast her vote at 8 a.m. but showed up at 10.30 a.m.
Speaking to the media at the Delaford RC School, she projected that a winner would be declared by 8 p.m. The turnout, she said, was high.
“What I’ve been told, though, is that from the opening of the polling stations at 6 a.m. the voting patterns have been very steady. We expect that quite a lot of people will come out to cast their support...there has been a very high turnout thus far,” she said.
Asked what was her frame of mind and whether she expects the PNM to sweep the election later, she said: “I was a little bit nervous, anyone of us would be, but then I was comforted by the fact that we have done the work, we have started the preparation for this process since February of 2021 to ensure that our machinery is well functioning. The meetings I’ve had with the strategic team, we are ready and raring to go, so I expect there will be no significant challenges today in terms of the execution and all those persons we would have canvassed over the last two months, that our machinery will bring them out on the day, which is today.”
PDP’s Augustine in high spirits
Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy leader Farley Augustine voted at the St John’s Anglican School in Speyside and was late in doing so as well.
Augustine told the media that the voter turnout was higher than the January THA election and, based on that, the PDP was projecting victory.
He noted that at the polling station he voted at he was number 175 while another polling station in the same district recorded 202 voters before noon.
“This is quite a bit of a turnout to have already crossed 360 before lunch time,” he said, adding it meant that people were anxious and actively participating.
Augustine said the reports generally from campaign managers were of a high turnout.
He noted in the last THA election the district (Parlatuvier/L’anse Fourmi/Speyside) had the highest voter turnout on the entire island.
He said the top five districts with a high voter turnout were all won by the PDP.
Augustine said it seemed districts will report well above a 50 per cent margin of voter turnout.
He said between 1980 and today THA elections generally garnered 57 per cent but for a while it was about 49 per cent.
“I feel the sense of urgency, I feel nice breezes of change coming in our direction so we will leave it in the hands of God,” he said.
Asked if he had any predictions, he said, “Well I am a politician, not a prophet but I can tell you that I have confidence that God will give us a victory. If he doesn’t, it means he has other plans.”
He reiterated the high voter turnout looked good for the PDP.
“If there is a high voter turnout more than likely that is for the PDP. If you look at the data between January 2021 and January 2017 the PNM only garnered 21 or so extra votes, the PDP on the other hand grew by 7,000 votes which is a sign that the higher the turnout the more likely it is to favour us,” he said.
PDP political leader Watson Duke confidently predicted that the PDP would win when the media spoke to him just after noon.
He said the large voter turnout means success for the party.
Duke said an eight-seat win was anticipated
He said any attempt to steal an election will be met with fierce resistance.
IDA heartened
Speaking with the media at the Montgomery Government Primary School, Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) political leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus said she was heartened by the high numbers.
She said however because of the large numbers the social distancing seemed to be a bit challenged, but overall it was good.
She said there were a few “rough spots” in the morning but “we all know in a race it is about how we finish the race”.
She noted the IDA was started five months ago and is encouraged by the support it has received.
“We ran a very clean campaign and I think people applauded us for that. We stuck to the issues and solutions and did not get into the bacchanal,” she said.