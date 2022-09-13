Heed your own advice

President Paula-Mae Weekes should honour her own words rather than come to the Parliament to “bouff” politicians about their behaviour, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
Speaking to the media at the Rotunda of the Red House following the ceremonial opening of the Parliament yesterday, the former prime minister hit back at the President as she noted that the Office of the President was embroiled in the controversy surrounding the collapse of the former Police Service Commission (PolSC) and the withdrawal of the Police Commissioner merit list after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley met with former PolSC chairman Bliss Seepersad at President’s House.
In the last Parliamentary session, Persad-Bissessar had moved a motion for the President’s removal which was defeated.
Reacting to the President’s speech yesterday, Persad-Bissessar was said the President should heed her own advice.
“I do respectfully honour the office of the President, but it would be good if the President would honour her own words. We have had matters relating to interference with constitutional duties and roles. We had cause to raise it in the Parliament. Of course that went South; it wasn’t allowed full debate, all those are different issues but perhaps it would be good if Her Excellency would sometimes honour her own words rather than just pay lip service to come to the Parliament to bouff up parliamentarians about their behaviour,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar added that as a highest member of Parliament, President Weekes should spend more time in the Chamber to see how it functions rather than make comments that are unreal and misplaced.
Not a Bishops tea party
Persad-Bissessar said the parliamentary sittings are not a “Bishops tea party” and in the representation of the people, voices must be heard.
“The Parliament does not function as a Bishops tea party. Yes, we are elected to represent persons and sometimes we have to do stridently, we have to make our voices heard on behalf of people who we represent. So I think it’s being out of touch with reality, not the point about working together, of course we should try to work together but it’s not a Bishops tea party and sometimes to have those voices represented you have to be strident, you have to be loud on both sides,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said one does not go to Parliament and sit quietly and this can be seen in the Westminster Parliament system in days of old and present.
She said if they are to all speak with one voice and to go down the same street “what a boring world that would be”.
It would be unreal that everyone would have the same perspective on every issue and that is why there is a loyal Opposition in the Parliament to hold the Executive to account, she said.
The Opposition is very patriotic and not attending a function or sharing the same view as the Government doesn’t make it unpatriotic, she added.
“Patriotism is representing the views and concerns of all the people,” she said.
She said one aspect of the President’s speech she agrees with is that parliamentarians are there to serve for the better happiness of the ordinary people.
Persad-Bissessar noted that in the last session there was nothing for the ordinary people.
She said there is an absence of legislation to address crime-fighting and poverty.
Persad-Bissessar said the country is in very difficult times coming out of the pandemic and in the upcoming budget she would like to see measures to address the crisis in the cost of living.
Pointing out that the Government keeps repeating that they have spent $5 billion on Covid-19, she said: “We are crunching the numbers and I am yet to find the $5 billion so I want to know where that money went and what are we now going to do to deal with the increase in poverty. I would also like to see some policy measures with respect to crime-fighting.”
Persad-Bissessar also called for a review of the Parliament rules when it comes to speaking.
All parliamentarians, she said, can now sit in the Chamber at the same time and wearing the mask is not required when sitting. If they stand to speak they can only do so without the mask for five minutes from one’s seat, she said, adding if it’s more than five minutes you have to go to the “booth”.
Persad-Bissessar said she doesn’t understand this because they are all already sitting talking to each other. She said there is a “dynamic” in the Parliament that is missing when they are not allowed to speak from the parliamentary floor.