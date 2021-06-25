Heightened security in and around prisons

Security in and around the country’s prisons has been heightened in view of the “seriously criminal and troubling matter” of the discovery of explosives, communication devices and weapons, Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds said yesterday.
The minister also stated that two probes - one by the Prison Service and another by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service - were being conducted.
Responding to an urgent question from Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal in Parliament on the status of the probe into “this abominable discovery”, Hinds said the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service was conducting an internal investigation which includes reviewing any footage, and, with the support of intelligence briefings, is looking in and around the Golden Grove area where the explosives and weapons and other items were found.
“However, this is a seriously criminal and troubling matter and the TTPS is conducting investigations to ascertain the culpability of any person or persons who might be responsible, pursuing all leads in this regard which I am not allowed to divulge for obvious reasons. Additionally, all security protocols in and around the nation’s prisons have been heightened as well as several new levels of security elements and applications have been put in place,” Hinds said.
Asked by Moonilal whether it was not better to have one integrated collaborated investigation rather than two different investigations, Hinds said all the operations were driven by a common shared intelligence platform and the Prison Service, of necessity, would conduct an internal investigation because of the closeness, the proximity of the find to the prison.
“But at the same time the TTPS is conducting a more wholesome, deeper and far-reaching investigation to determine who might be responsible for that criminality,” he said.