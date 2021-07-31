Held at elder care homes for 2 months

WHAT was supposed to have been a one-hour wait at a nursing home in San Fernando turned into an 81-year-old man being kept at the facility for several weeks before being transferred to another in Maraval.
Kirk Ruthven Noel ended up spending more than two months at both facilities until the intervention of attorneys after he complained he was being held against his will.
On Friday night, the High Court issued a writ of habeas corpus mandating the director of the Maraval home to facilitate his immediate release.
But in spite of this, Noel was not allowed to leave until around noon yesterday.
The Sunday Express understands that after the refusal of staff to have him released on Friday night, his attorneys Chase Pegus and Edisha Greene intended to file contempt of court proceedings against a senior doctor who is the director of the home.
However, the director eventually agreed to have Noel released.
The court order was granted by Justice Robin Mohammed around 9.45 p.m.
The attorneys complained that following the order, they went to the facility accompanied by officers of the Maraval Police Station, but their initial efforts to have Noel released were in vain.
“The police told us they could not do anything because they did not have a warrant to enter the facility,” Pegus told the Sunday Express yesterday.
According to the application filed by the attorneys, on May 15, Noel was taken to the San Fernando facility by a relative who promised to return within an hour’s time, but did not.
The nurses there eventually informed Noel he was now a patient at the facility and was not allowed to leave.
He remained there until June 2 when the director of the Maraval home visited the San Fernando facility to retrieve Noel.
From there, he was taken to the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, where he was made to take his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine before being taken to the Maraval home, stated the application.
His attorneys claimed Noel was perfectly capable of taking care of himself and there was no need for him to be held at such a facility without his permission.
The attorneys had been liaising with him for several days via phone prior to the action being filed but his cellphone was eventually disconnected, the application stated.
They said even when they attempted to visit their client personally at the Maraval home to take instructions for the filing of the court matter they were denied the opportunity to do so.
They also spoke to the director via phone who admitted not being aware of any court order to have Noel detained.
The director allegedly told the attorneys: “I do not pick up people off the streets.”
On July 27, a pre-action protocol letter was issued, but no response was received.
On Friday, the attorneys made contact via phone with the relative who had dropped Noel off at the San Fernando home. However, she did not engage in any conversation, they said.
Even the doctor in control of the Maraval home said she would be providing no more information to the attorneys.
After these attempts to get a response to their client’s concerns, the attorneys filed the application for the writ of habeas corpus.
The doctor was also informed of the virtual hearing that was to take place at 6 p.m., but remained silent.
Further attempts to serve the writ at the home were also thwarted since staff at the facility said they will not accept the documents.
Neither the doctor nor Noel’s relatives were present at the hearing.
The Sunday Express understand that since his release, Noel has instructed his attorneys to file a report with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), as well as a false imprisonment claim against the doctor in charge of the Maraval home.