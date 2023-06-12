THE Diego Martin Regional Corporation is being “held to ransom” by certain contractors hired to collect garbage, who chose not to work sometimes but still have to be paid, corporation chairman Sigler Jack has said.
This happens particularly around local government election time, he said yesterday. During the official opening of the Diego Martin Borough Administrative Complex on Saturday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley noted that in regional corporations across the country, contracts are being given out to contractors to carry out certain works, including the collection of garbage.
But some of these contractors choose to not do what they were contracted to do but are still being paid.
“There’s one particular contractor who works mainly in the Diego Martin area. The minute an election is about to take place, they stop collecting garbage. But I don’t mind him not collecting the garbage, but they get paid while they’re not picking up the garbage, and the corporation doesn’t seem to mind,” he said.
The Prime Minister said, in his view, the management system in the corporations is weak and this is why there is a need for local government reform.
Jack agreed with the Prime Minister’s statements about garbage collection, saying Rowley was correct in what he said.
Speaking to the Express by phone, Jack said the issue has been happening for the past 15 years. But he did not want to identify the contractors or say how many of them were doing this and what areas they serviced.
Jack pointed out that the chief executive officer of the corporation was the accounting officer, and this person normally has the authority to pay or not pay contractors.
But the CEO is always between a rock and a hard place because if cheques are not issued, a pre-action protocol letter is sent to the corporation, the chairman said.
Jack noted that with local government reform the authority would be transferred into the hands of the corporation.
“The corporation will now be in a position to hire or fire, whereas if the CEO says to you, I have to pay these contractors, the council cannot stop the CEO. In terms of getting value for money, the CEO does not have too much power in situations not to pay,” Jack said.
The majority of contractors do what they are contracted to do, he noted. However, Jack said others come up with all kinds of excuses such as their garbage trucks are down and this is why they could not collect garbage in certain areas.
“If the corporation decides to cut them, that is more legal letters, threatening phone calls. When we had them under a three-year contract, those contractors used to do us all kinds of wickedness.
“So, we decided to go on a month-to-month contract to measure their performance but they also took umbrage and legal letters came our way. We have court matters that are coming up. What I am saying is that we have the right to move any contractor with this month-to-month contract for non-performance,” he said.
Jack noted that the corporation had the right to hire contractors from any part of the country and not just one group of contractors all the time.
“For contractors to be efficient they must have work. So, no one contractor must try to lock down all the work within the corporation, because the other contractors could go to court just like them and complain that they are being denied contracts. That is why local government reform will now give the corporation control of the finances,” he argued.
If the contractors are not paid, they will let garbage pile up, so they can hold the corporation to ransom, he complained.