Helicopter breach: US lawyer slams Govt defence

Covid-19 is not a valid defence.
In rubbishing the defence of the Trinidad and Tobago Government in the case of breach of contract for a Sikorsky helicopter, Vertical Aviation also called claims by National Security Minister Stuart Young that an investigation has been launched into how Vertical Aviation secured the contract as a “half-hearted defence” which is “obviously manufactured”.
Young at a news briefing two weeks ago announced he would be seeking the assistance of the US Justice Department in probing the matter.
The aviation company, which is seeking close to US$13 million (TT$88 million) in compensation from the T&T Government for breach of contract for a helicopter under the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration in 2014, additionally stated it was more than lenient in accommodating this country’s tardy responses to the multi-million-dollar lawsuit.
If pre-judgment and post-judgment interest is added, the figure could skyrocket to TT$100 million should the court rule in favour of Vertical Aviation LLC.
Vertical Aviation is claiming that the Government failed to satisfy its obligations under the lease by failing to pay rent, to pay interest due for late rent payments, to replenish the security deposit after VA applied the deposit funds to late rent payments, to enrol the aircraft in a tip-to-tail maintenance programme, and to maintain insurance for the aircraft.
This country has initiated a defence through New York-based law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer US LLP.
A letter penned by attorney Linda Martin, dated January 11, to United States District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil states that T&T will be opposing a decision made by the court to enter a default judgment.
Show good cause
In response to T&T’s defence, attorney Shawn J Rabin, from law firm Susman Godfrey LLP, responded to submissions made by the Government on January 22 in the United States District Court Southern District of New York, on behalf of Vertical Aviation.
Rabin said, “The court should deny Trinidad and Tobago’s request to vacate the default and proceed to enter default judgment.”
He stated that both parties have been litigating over this lease for almost two-and-a-half years, with T&T settling claims under this lease nearly two years ago.
He said T&T wanted the court to believe, however that it is “now”—ie, for the first time—“actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the execution of the lease” but “such an assertion “strains credulity”.
“Trinidad and Tobago’s own lawyers do not even believe in the defence. As National Security Minister Young told a local newspaper as recently as January 5, 2021, its lawyers at Freshfields reached the conclusion that Trinidad and Tobago “ha[s] absolutely no defence to this contract.”
Rabin noted that this country’s burden to show “good cause” for setting aside the default “has fallen far short of meeting” the threshold for good cause and urged the court to proceed to enter default judgment.
Political issue
Additionally, as part of its defence, Vertical Aviation tendered into evidence an opinion piece written by Marla Dukharan on August 25, 2020, titled, “Trinidad and Tobago balance of payments risk. Why T&T could be heading to default and a balance of payments crisis by end-2022” and also statements attributed to Member of Parliament Roodal Moonilal regarding the helicopter in question - Sikorsky model S-76D.
Rabin added that the “deliberateness” of T&T’s choice is even a matter of public record.
“Over the last month, the helicopter lease that is the subject of this lawsuit has become a matter of public interest in Trinidad and Tobago. Members of the Opposition party have begun criticising the majority party for allegedly mishandling the lease and this litigation,” Rabin said, citing a report that Moonilal has called for a public enquiry into the helicopter lease.
Rabin alluded to Dukharan’s opinion and explained that the more time elapses in this matter, the likelihood remains that T&T will less likely “satisfy a money judgment”.
He noted that every day that passes also increases the amount of the final judgment.
“As plaintiff explained in its motion for default judgment, it is contractually entitled to pre-judgment interest at a rate of 15 per cent per annum—which translates to an additional $4,950 per day,” he said.
Citing the example of May 2020 when Moody’s downgraded this country’s outlook from “stable” to “negative”, Rabin said “some commentators have predicted that the Government may default within the next two years....it is thus unclear whether, in several years, Trinidad and Tobago will be capable of paying a money judgment. And even if it is, it is becoming increasingly unlikely that the Government will be willing to do so. As discussed above, the lease is turning into a political issue in Trinidad and Tobago, with one Opposition MP demanding that any payment on the lease come from the personal funds of the majority party’s members”.
Three-month delay
T&T’s lateness in responding to the litigation as a result of Covid is not satisfactory, Rabin stated.
Noting that Young held a news conference on January 2, 2021 to address the case involving Vertical Aviation, Rabin said nowhere did Young state “the Government had been unaware of this lawsuit, or that some external factors had prevented it from responding”.
Instead, the US attorney submitted that Young claimed, in light of the Covid pandemic, the dispute was not made a priority.
Vertical Aviation is sympathetic to the burdens that the pandemic has placed on the Government of T&T and other governments around the world, Rabin said, adding, as a result of such sympathy, Vertical Aviation “voluntarily delayed filing by three months”.
He said, however, “The pandemic does not excuse Trinidad and Tobago from participating in litigation. Indeed, many foreign governments affected by the pandemic have continued to participate in litigation in US courts.”
As part of Vertical Aviation’s argument, Rabin indicated this country is yet to offer a meritorious defence in connection with the motion to vacate a default judgment.
“The defendant need not establish his defence conclusively, but he must present evidence of facts that, if proven at trial, would constitute a complete defence,” he stated.
Citing use of correspondences, he said T&T became aware of the possibility of this lawsuit no later than January 2020.
On January 27, 2020, T&T’s counsel at Freshfields responded to Vertical Aviation by letter demanding payment for the helicopter and informed Vertical that it was “working with [its] client to manage next steps,” he further explained.
By late February, Vertical Aviation had heard nothing from T&T or its counsel.
“Plaintiff was nonetheless eager to resolve this dispute without additional litigation. In furtherance of that objective, it informed Trinidad and Tobago that it would wait another month before filing suit—assuming Trinidad and Tobago would execute a tolling agreement through the end of March.”
Three days later, the Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago signed that tolling agreement.
Rabin said over the months which followed it became apparent that the spread of Covid would impose serious burdens on governments across the globe, Vertical Aviation again offered to delay filing a suit if T&T would execute another tolling agreement- this one until the end of June.
“One day later, Trinidad and Tobago’s Attorney General signed that additional tolling agreement. (March 31, 2020).”
Rabin said T&T has offered no defence at all, despite the court being clear in its December 1, 2020 order that, in addition to explaining why it has failed to appear in this action, T&T must also explain “why default judgment should not be entered,” and provide “any opposition in response to plaintiff’s motion for default judgment and plaintiff’s letter brief.”
He added that Vertical Aviation’s letter brief was never addressed and, this country does not contest the waiver of sovereign immunity.
Instead, the US attorney claimed that Young merely states that T&T is “concerned” about the legitimacy of the lease, and “suspects [that it] may have been illegally induced”.
“Such vague, conclusory, and unsupported allegations fall far short of the showing required and must present evidence of facts that, if proven at trial, would constitute a complete defence”, Rabin stated.