Helicopter breach: US lawyer slams Govt defence

That is the claim being made by the relatives of a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed by police early yesterday morning at his Santa Cruz home.

For about three weeks now they said officers had been threatening to end the life of Shaquille Charles, and just after 3 a.m., yesterday they made good on their promise.

What was the reason for the officers issuing the threats? Relatives said they did not know, but one thing they said they were certain of was that Charles was not armed when he was shot, nor was there any shoot-out between him and the lawmen, as is being claimed.