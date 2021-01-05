‘Helicopter in lockdown’

Where is the helicopter that is the subject of court action in the United States that could cost taxpayers millions?
According to Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, the People’s National Movement (PNM) Government has been “hiding” the Sikorsky S76D helicopter at a hangar in Cumuto for five years and is responsible for any losses incurred stemming from legal proceedings.
In an address at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday night, Moonilal noted recent articles published in the Express about the helicopter, and said the Government is “scandalising” the helicopter as an act of spite because it was a Kamla Persad-Bissessar government that leased it.
He said the Sikorsky S76D helicopter was leased at the end of 2014.
“Do you know for five years they kept a helicopter on lockdown, hidden at a hangar in Cumuto? A helicopter that we leased to give aerial support as a national security asset for the Defence Force and the police. They kept it secretly locked down before Covid at Cumuto,” Moonilal said.
He said the helicopter was obtained through a proper lease arrangement, adding that because it was leased, obligations had to be met such as rent, insurance and enrolled into an internationally acceptable maintenance programme.
He said the PNM did nothing to meet these obligations and “it blow up in their face”, resulting in legal implications.
Buying scrap iron?
Moonilal said Vertical Aviation LLC—the foreign helicopter company—took the Government to court because it defaulted on payments.
Showing a photo of the helicopter, he said had the UNC been in office, this helicopter would have been used to patrol T&T’s borders.
Moonilal said eventually a scrap iron dealer will have to buy the helicopter.
He said the Civil Aviation Administration could not even access this helicopter to do inspection and registration.
“We have illegal immigrants coming on raft, on boat, swimming, and the police, the Defence Force, they have no working chopper, none, because the Government of Stuart Young, Keith Rowley, (Faris) Al-Rawi decide they will keep this hidden behind closed doors in Cumuto,” he said.
He said the judgment against the Government in the US court was a “default judgment” because the Government failed to file a defence and put in an appearance.
“So today, the taxpayers of this country can face a payment of $100 million because of the incompetence, spite and malice of the Government,” he said.
He said taxpayers should not pay a cent and the money should be paid from Rowley’s gratuity, Young’s salary and Al-Rawi’s rental.
He said this country is in need of border protection, but if you leave it to Rowley, “they’ll put up a hot air balloon with two policeman in it”.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar also briefly spoke about the helicopter at the virtual meeting, saying Rowley has an “obsession” with helicopters because from day one, he accused her government of utilising the helicopters for personal needs.
She said the helicopters were for national security purposes.
“We were not corrupt; it was a proper procurement process that went through for that lease arrangement,” said Persad-Bissessar.
AG: Moonilal talking rubbish
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi yesterday said Moonilal’s comments were “rubbish”.
Asked where exactly is the Sikorsky helicopter, Al-Rawi responded: “The Ministry of National Security will have to give the particulars of those matters; for now, I have come in to the saddle of managing the litigation. There is a lot more to be said the matter is sub judice so I can’t go too far into it.”
Speaking to the Express by phone, Al-Rawi said the helicopter itself is the subject of serious history and it is a matter which involves the Ministry of National Security.
He said the Government is taking steps to ensure the best approach is managed in this situation.
“What I can state is that the real complexity in this matter at present involves the betrayal by the Office of the Attorney General, under Mrs Persad-Bissessar, in the relinquishing of the sovereign immunity clause, and this is a matter which we need to take advice on as we take the next steps going forward,” he said.
Al-Rawi said the “real person” who should be speaking on this matter is Persad-Bissessar as she was the head of the National Security Council.
Told that Persad-Bissessar did speak on the helicopter, saying the process was above board and not corrupt, Al-Rawi said this is not the first helicopter fiasco that the country is dealing with.
He claimed the former government leased and paid for a helicopter that never even arrived in Trinidad and Tobago.
“If Mrs Persad-Bissessar holds that point of view, she needs to explain to the country why the helicopter for national security was outfitted with a wet bar and facilities for passenger service, for executive passenger service, so I don’t necessarily share her point of view,” he said.
He said with respect to the Sikorsky helicopter, the liability of the State has to be assessed and steps taken in the best interest of taxpayers.
The Express enquired after on the whereabouts of the helicopter from National Security Minister Stuart Young via WhatsApp yesterday, but there was no response.
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, when contacted, said he had no comment.