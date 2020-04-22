“Stay at home” has been the call by authorities from early March when the deadly COVID-19 virus came to Trinidad and Tobago, but to many, “home” can be hell.
There has been a drastic increase in domestic violence with 203 police reports made for the month of March compared with 42 reports for the month in 2019.
The same trend of high reports of domestic violence continued into April; however, the figures for this month will officially be tabulated in May.
This information was provided to the Express in response to questions to Shireen Pollard, manager of the Trinidad and Tobago Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU) of the Police Service.
The GBVU was launched on January 21, 2020 by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.
Pollard noted that, since the unit’s establishment, there has been an increase in public confidence in the ability of the Police Service to respond to issues of domestic violence and this is evidenced by the marked increase of reports being made to the police in February and March 2020 compared to the corresponding period for 2019.
In February 2020 there were 73 reported cases of domestic violence compared with 39 reports for the same period of 2019.
In March the figures more than doubled.
“The spike in the figures of reported cases for March 2020 can also be attributed to the social impact of COVID-19,” Pollard said.
She stated that the GBVU has developed specific COVID-19 guidelines to ensure effective service delivery during these uncertain times.
Pollard pointed out that the surge is not limited to T&T, adding there have also been drastic increases globally in reported crimes rooted in gender inequality.
She said the GBVU team conducted research on international best practice approaches, data review of TTPS cases, and collaborated with other key stakeholders to inform TTPS GBVU guidelines.
These guidelines include but are not limited to having increased community monitoring/vigilance throughout the nine policing divisions and partnering with the Judiciary in the application of protection orders and filing of domestic violence cases.
Additionally, she stated that the Commissioner and his executive team created a policy document relative to the use of PPE (protective wear) and other matters which guide police officers when responding to reports and during patrols.
Case-by-case basis
Asked whether victims are removed from the house of violence and where they are placed, Pollard responded: “Every report made to the TTPS is dealt with on a case-by-case basis given the fluid nature of domestic violence. If it is assessed that removing the victim from the home serves in the best interest of all parties, then such will be done. Victims can be placed with identified friends, family members or in domestic violence shelters, if available.”
If children are involved, Pollard stated that if the police officer responding to a report of domestic violence assesses the child to be in immediate danger he has the authority outlined in the Domestic Violence Act, VI 23 A, Duty of Police Officer to assist victims, which states, “Where a police officer has entered on to premises in furtherance of sections 22 and 23(1) he shall— (a) give assistance to a person who has suffered injury; (b) ensure the welfare and safety of a child who may be on the premises; and (c) prevent any further breach of the law.”
She added that if there is cause to believe a crime has been committed against a child, a referral to the Child Protection Unit of the TTPS would be done.
Additionally, she stated, if there is suspicion that a child has been abused and/or neglected a report will be made to the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago.
Manipulation and intimidation
Questioned on whether the cases stem from repeat offenders, Pollard stated that since the establishment of the GBVU there has been a steady increase in the reports of new GBV cases as well as reports of repeat cases.
“Domestic violence is referred to as a cycle of abuse and research has shown that abusers will engage in repeated physical, mental and emotional abuse to give them a sense of power/dominance and control over their victims for a number of years. As a result of this there will be cases of repeat offenders even after perpetrators are arrested and charged. Abusers use these tactics to manipulate and intimidate their victims,’ she stated. “Most cases reported to the Unit are heart breaking in one way or another and we empathise with both our victims and alleged perpetrators. Usually when situations reach the attention of the police it is indicative of many underlying issues, including, but not limited to gender inequality, mental health, poverty, broken families etc,” she added.
Pollard stated that the GBVU has developed and maintained professional working collaborations with various NGO, such as the Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Network of NGOs for the Advancement of Women, Women of Substance (Tobago), The Shelter, Rape Crisis Society, Network of Rural Women Producers, Womantra, and Single Fathers’ Association.
Trinidad and Tobago Gender-Based Violence Unit
The GBVU is headed by Assistant Superintendent of Police Claire Guy-Alleyne. There are also five senior supervisors: Ag Inspector Stanley, Ag W/Insp Bridglal, W/Sgt Moreau, Sgt Aroon and Ag W/Sgt Felix.
There is one civilian manager — Shireen Pollard.