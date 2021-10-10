Hell from noisy neighbour

According to one resident who contacted the Express last week, many nights are spent in torment with vulgar music being blasted throughout the neighbourhood. With young children, the resident said, online classes brought about by the pandemic have been frequently interrupted by the noise.
And despite all efforts to mitigate the issue with the neighbour in question, the issue persists.
“This has been going on since 2019. I have been calling the police to try to deal with the issue but to no avail. Up to this morning, (October 4) the man has been blasting music at 3 a.m. and no one can sleep. My children are six and eight years old and they have zoom classes that are being affected because whenever this neighbour drinks, and feels too, the music comes on.”
“It happens every single day and it really is unbearable. He constantly plays extremely loud degrading music. My family and I are unable to sleep at night.
According to the resident, after months of pleading with the neighbour, efforts were made to have the issue addressed by the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
Contacted by the resident earlier this year, the EMA referred the issue to the TTPS, stating that loud music coming from a residence was a breach of the Summary Offences Act of Trinidad and Tobago, carrying a fine of $1,500 or six months imprisonment. The EMA said that the TTPS could charge the offender under the Police Service Act Chapter 15:01 and the Summary Offences Act Chapter 11:02.
Its own legislation, the EMA said, is meant to deal with noise from commercial activity.
“The above quoted legislation does not require the TTPS to measure the level of the noise. They don’t need instruments to charge unlike the EMA. The EMA’s legislation is geared towards noise generated mostly from commercial activity. This means bars and large fetes, large equipment that generates very loud noise.”
“Noise can also be a nuisance but not loud enough to breach the prescribed standards. Even if your neighbours were in their yard talking loudly and cursing and liming late into the night, the police can still charge them under the Summary Offences Act of Trinidad and Tobago. You may need to escalate this matter to the officer in charge of the station to get results from the TTPS,” said the EMA.
However, the resident added, that although the police had been contacted in the past, the loud music has not halted between police visits.
Action
The Express contacted the TTPS last Monday to understand what course of action should be taken by the resident. The TTPS confirmed that police intervention is possible in such a case. The TTPS added that, “It is suggested that the officer(s) be present when the act is happening to better deal with the situation.”
In this case, the TTPS said that recording the date and time, “And providing all relevant information about the incident to the police would aid in rectifying the matter.”
A contact for the resident was provided to the TTPS so the issue could be resolved, and a report made to the Longdenville Police Station last week.
“Hopefully there will be some permanent results because It really is difficult to live with,” said the resident.
Problem #2 solved
The San Juan Market was fully reopened in September, months after frustrated vendors said their income had been cut by limited opening days, and one week after these pleas were highlighted by the Express.
In early September vendors told the Express that they had called on the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation to review its former policy on market opening which saw a reduction from seven to four operational days each week.
These cuts to selling days, they said, were implemented earlier this year by the Corporation in response to rising Covid-19 cases and Government mandated restrictions.
However, the reduction had slashed vendors’ income according to president of the Dry Goods Coordination Group, Nanda Permanand. And although country-wide vending restrictions were eventually lifted, she said, the market’s limitations had continued into September. As a result, Permanand said that vendors felt as though they were being overlooked and ignored.
“My issue is that all other markets in Trinidad are open, however the San Juan market is only open on Thursday to Sunday for a limited number of hours while all other markets are open completely. Our income is severely affected. Everyone here has no other job; we chose to take this on full time and we have nowhere else to turn. But because the market is completely shut for half the week. Some of us have to balance the goods with wholesalers at the end of the week,” she said on September 7.
She added that a petition signed by 99 vendors had been delivered to the Corporation asking for a full reopening. Videos outlining the concerns of several of these vendors were sent to the Express.
“This is not right because the goods are remaining in the stalls and spoiling. We are not carrying home any money, it doesn’t make sense. We need the authorities to listen to us please. We have already paid the fees for the end of the year, and we are not carrying home anything” said one vendor.
When the Express attempted to contact the Corporation for a response, we were told by the vice chairman Richard Walcott that a committee headed by the chairman of council, Anthony Roberts, was scheduled to meet to make recommendations on the issue. Several attempts to get a response from Roberts were unsuccessful.
But one day after the story’s publication (on September 13), the Express was informed that the decision was taken to reopen fully in the following week. And by September 20, vendors were allowed to return to their daily sales.
“Thank you so much to the Express from all the market vendors, thank you for airing the issue for us. It was a great help,” said Permanand. She added that the reopening had gone smoothly.