‘Hello, your wife is bleeding’

LOVE OF HIS LIFE: Joey Mohammed and his wife Asha.

It was a Christmas Eve Joey Mohammed will never forget.

It was the day he lost the love of his life.

His wife, Asha Mohammed, suffered fatal injuries in a vehicular accident when she swerved to avoid a pothole and collided with a Toyota Hilux van heading in the opposite direction.

Mohammed, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred on Thursday night along Munroe Road, Cunupia.

Three occupants of the Hilux were treated at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope for minor injuries and discharged. In an interview with the Sunday Express yesterday, Mohammed said his wife loved Christmas and had many plans for the holidays.

“This was her time of the year. She loved Christmas. She had so many plans to invite family over on Christmas Day and Boxing Day,” he said.

Mohammed said he married his wife 20 years ago.

He said they created a beautiful home and life together.

They have no children. Asha Mohammed worked as a private nurse but was not employed at the time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mohammed, 48, works as an engineer with a construction company.

He said his wife was at home on Christmas Eve with a friend.

“Just the two girls were there doing a barbecue. My wife was not drinking because she is doing one of those diets with no alcohol. I came home from work and I went to take a rest,” he said.

Stranger called

Mohammed said he was not aware that his wife had gone to drop her friend a short distance away. She was driving his Nissan B-14 car.

“I received a call from a stranger who said your wife just get in an accident and she is bleeding. I ran outside because I knew my wife was outside. I went on the scene and she was inside the car bleeding,” he said.

Mohammed said he performed CPR on Asha but she had no pulse.

He said he begged his wife to stay alive.

The ambulance arrived a few minutes later and his wife was pronounced dead.

“That feeling I cannot explain. She is everything to me. We only had each other. I am clueless without her,” he cried.

An eyewitness has given a statement to police about the Hilux involved in the accident.

The driver is expected to be interviewed.

Investigators have also requested surveillance camera footage from homes in the area.

