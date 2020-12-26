‘Hello, your wife is hurt’

A few lucky Trinidadians were hosted by nearby friends for Christmas dinner before parts of Canada returned to heavy lockdowns yesterday in another bid to curb rising Covid-19 infections.

But many Trinidad and Tobago nationals sheltering in place in countries like Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, who were cut off by the closure of local borders and the global near-shutdown of airline services, spent Christmas alone.

Stranded Trinis abroad—thousands of them—have one thing in common: they are pining to come home.