Help a man to keep a woman safe

Princes town
This Christmas, identify a male in need of emotive and spiritual support and help him so that someone’s sister, daughter, aunt and mother would stay respected and safe.
This is the challenge issued by High Court judge Justice Frank Seepersad as he delivered a sermon at St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Princes Town, yesterday.
Seepersad said the death of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley was a reminder that women continue to be brutally assaulted, maimed or murdered by the misogynistic and misguided men.
The continued massacre of the nation’s women, primarily at the hands of men, has to stop, he said.
And this Christmas, said Seepersad, should be the time to motivate, remodel and refashion this country’s men.
“This is a time of year usually characterised by celebration of the birth of the Christ child and we shouldn’t be mourning the murders of so many of the nation’s women. This has to stop, we need to fix it and fixing it mandates that we focus on our men. This Christmas we have to motivate, remodel and refashion our men so as to mitigate the mayhem,” he said.
Seepersad said it had become necessary to remould the “misleading concepts” of masculinity and machismo of men in the family unit.
He said a multi-faceted approach is required which involves the churches, social services, legislature, families and community organisations.
Churches have to review the approach to gender-based violence and women can’t be told to subjugate themselves to their husbands or to stay in dysfunctional relationships because marriage bonds are unbreakable, he said.
“Biblical literalism has to be replaced by an approach where we look for the broader intent and meaning of the scriptures. We must appreciate that doctrinal attitudes as to male headship can wire men into thinking that they can exercise dominance over women. As religious bodies we have an obligation to emphasise that God does not condone domestic violence and that in his eyes there is gender equality as men and women are fashioned in his image and likeness,” he said.
‘Real men do cry’
And on a societal level, he said, the definition of masculinity has to change and the objectification of our women has to be curtailed.
“We must reject the continued cultural references to our women as ‘roti makers’, ‘bumpers’ or ‘baby machines’.
“Many of our men have to be taught to embrace their emotions and need to be trained to deal with emotive issues. Our men need to understand that real men do cry, they do hurt and it’s okay to seek assistance when emotive issues entrap us. Mental health issues have to be addressed, in the same manner as other health issues, devoid of discrimination or social stigma,” he said.
Seepersad said laws have to be revisited and aligned to prevailing societal needs.
Laws, he said, need to create an enabling environment for the empowerment of women. And legislation has to be bolstered so as to ensure that domestic violence perpetrators are held accountable and a no tolerance to all gender-based violence has to be adopted, he said.
Seepersad said mandatory domestic violence offender registers should be considered and the information contained therein, as with sex offender registers, should be accessible to the public, so that persons can be made aware of potential threats.
“We also need to set up ‘support and safety’ hubs in every community so that women don’t feel that they are trapped and those who need help can get it quickly,” he said.
But the greatest change, he said, should take place within the confines of the homes.
“There can’t be one set of behavioural rules for boys and another for girls and matters of morality and family values must apply in equal measure to both genders,” he said.
Conversations must also change and boys have to be taught respect, love and empathy, he said.
“The catcalls and sooting has to be shut down and men need to be encouraged to treat women with dignity and respect,” he said.
Seepersad said parents must also alter the way they discipline their boys, as corporal punishment of children can have negative consequences.
Teachers should also be retooled to be able to deal with gender sensitivity, equality and respect in the classroom.