Help find missing Lyka

TAKE A good look at the woman in the photograph. If you have seen her in the last week or know of her whereabouts, please immediately contact the Philippine Consulate or the Police Service.
She is Filipino national Lyka Yvette Bernas, 29, who has been missing since last Saturday. Her family in the Philippines, United Arab Emirates, Canada, and her friends in Trinidad are fearing the worst.
In 2018, Lyka packed up her life in Cavite City in the Philippines and travelled more than 10,000 miles from her homeland to come to Trinidad, hoping to fulfil her hopes and dreams.
The Honorary Consulate General of the Republic of the Philippines issued a social media post on Tuesday appealing for assistance to locate Lyka.
The post read, “The Office of the Consul General wishes to advise the public of the following missing person report made in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Anyone with information on her whereabouts please message the office of the consulate via inbox. The consul also sends his deepest concern at this time. The prayers of his staff and himself, friends and family of Lyka Yvette Bernas are for her safe return.”
Lyka’s flatmate, Kevyn Barcelon, who is also a Filipino national who has been in Trinidad for over ten years, told the Express in a telephone interview on Wednesday that Lyka does not have many friends. She described her as an “inside” person as she is mainly at home or work.
Barcelon said she last saw Lyka on Friday night at their apartment in a gated community housing complex, located one minute’s walk from the Queen’s Park Savannah and TSTT on Jerningham Avenue.
Barcelon returned to their apartment on Saturday around 4 p.m. and Lyka was not there, she said.
As the hours passed by and Lyka did not return or answer phone calls, the flatmate became worried.
In the apartment, only Lyka’s house slippers and wallet were missing.
“I believe she intended to go somewhere nearby and come back quickly, like to a shop. But the people at the shop where we normally go have not seen her. Whatever happened to her did not happen at our apartment because there are no signs of that here. Also, my immediate neighbour and the security guard should have noticed something, but there was nothing,” Barcelon said.
Barcelon said she hacked into Lyka’s laptop and her last activity with her friends on social media was 1 p.m. on Saturday.
She checked with Lyka’s two friends to find out if they know where she might have gone, but they did not and had not seen or heard from her after she logged out of her social media account.
Barcelon said she had hoped her friend would return home or call on the weekend, but neither happened.
On Monday morning after Lyka’s employer called to say she had not turned up for work, Barcelon reported her missing at the Belmont Police Station.
Barcelon said she is disappointed in the security company employed at the housing complex because they have been unable to say who was on duty and what time Lyka would have left the compound.
Disappointed with police response
She is also disappointed with the Police Service, who have not given any feedback that would show they have progressed in the investigation.
“Up to today, the police still cannot give info on the CCTV footage from our street. No police officers have even come to our apartment to investigate her possessions. I have gone beyond just relying on the police at the station and contacted the superintendent of the police in the district.
“I have contacted the Philippines embassy. I have checked hospitals and mortuaries and everywhere I can think of, without police help. I have put it out on social media. I have done all of this, but still feel so helpless in the search for my friend. I feel so alone in all of this,” she said.
Barcelon then contacted Lyka’s adopted sister, Jasmin Destura, and other relatives who live abroad, and relayed the difficult news of her disappearance.
“Bearing this news to them was not easy, but I have to stay strong for them because I cannot imagine how they are feeling at this time, being a million miles away. Sometimes I feel so defeated because the police and other authorities do not seem to be proactive in the investigation. I wish that the police would do more to try to trace what has happened to her,” said Barcelon.
She said neither she nor Lyka has been a victim of crime, so they felt safe walking in the community which is located near the Belmont Community Centre and business places.
On Thursday morning, the Express spoke via telephone and WhatsApp with Destura, who is in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.
Destura said Lyka was 13 years old when she (Lyka) was adopted by her (Destura’s) family.
Destura sobbed as she said her family feels hurt and helpless in the search for Lyka, and disappointed over what she believed was a lack of urgency by the police to activate various units to trace Lyka’s last steps, investigate what has happened to her and if she has been a victim of a heinous crime.
“Lyka wanted to work in another country to fulfil her dreams and to have a good life on her own. It is really hard being so far away and not being able to do anything except make a phone call for information.
“Unfortunately, we are not getting the support from the authorities that we need. We have not shared the news of her disappearance with my parents because they are elderly. Lyka is very close to my mom and this news would affect her,” she said.
Destura wept as she said: “It’s been almost six days that she has been missing. I think the Police Service in Trinidad and Tobago is bad. Kevyn filed the police report on Monday and since then we didn’t get any update, most especially on the CCTV footage.
“I have called the Belmont Police Station several times. The officers who answered my calls would tell me to wait, call later or tomorrow. There is a huge time difference between the country I am calling from, but it seems I always call at the wrong time. Is this how they treat the family of the missing person?
“Of course, we are worried, we don’t know what to do. We didn’t get any help from them or an update on the search. We can’t sleep anymore because until now there’s no lead on Lyka. Nobody came to see to check their place (apartment). Her safety is at stake here.”
Lyka is light-skinned in complexion, slim built and approximately 149 centimetres (four feet, nine inches) tall.
—Anyone with information can contact the Philippine Consulate General in Port of Spain
at 633-2988; or
philhoncongentt@gmail.com, or their Facebook page; or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999, or send information to the
TTPS app.