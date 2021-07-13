Help is coming for a family of 17 who lost all their possessions when a rainstorm hit La Horquetta last week.
Among them are seven children.
Yesterday afternoon, Member of Parliament for La Horquetta/Talparo Foster Cummings and Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox met with Alexis Ramdhanee and members of her family.
They gave Ramdhanee and her family the assurance that they would be receiving aid from the State.
Cox said the family would have access to several funds, including a floating grant, as she had been informed that the children had lost all of their clothing and school supplies.
Additionally, she said the State would be trying to replace damaged furniture and appliances as best as it could.
Minister Cox said that officials from National Commission for Self Help Ltd had been contacted, and there was a discussion for an emergency grant to be made available to the family to assist them in repairing their home.
Additionally, if the family needed to move to another location while repairs were being undertaken, Cox said they would have rental assistance for about three months.
Cummings thanked Minister Cox for taking the time to visit Ramdhanee and her family, noting that he had only informed her of the situation earlier in the day.
“The fact that she made the immediate time for this situation, on such short notice as I only spoke to her a few hours ago, is very commendable and I am appreciative. She indicated that they will be able to do something for this family who lost their belongings last week. And this is especially heart-warming as a lot of children reside here. So the minister and her full team came over, and they gave their assurance and said we would help and we would work,” Cummings said.
Ramdhanee said she was appreciative of the help, but indicated that her focus was on fixing the roof of the home.
“Right now everything is exposed. Once we can get that done, I think we would be able to piece things together from there. Right now all of us are at different homes and different places and it’s heart-breaking. But if we can get that fixed, I think it would allow us a more reasonable time-frame of reuniting the family,” Ramdhanee said.
She said the incident took place at about 2.30 p.m. on Thursday.
She said she was asleep at her home when she heard a loud noise.
“Before you knew it, the roof just ripped off. A piece of galvanise fell in the living room and even nearly hit one of the children. At the same time it was pouring (rain), so we just grabbed what we could and sought shelter. Everything just happened so fast. After that, we had to split up everyone. Right now I am helping my sister take care of her children and one of my daughters is pregnant. It’s a large family here and we need help,” Ramdhanee said.
She said she had five children, who were sent by a relative in Valencia, while one of her older sons is staying with a friend until the roof could be repaired.