HELP ME, ANAND

Retired judge Stanley John requested former attorney general and senior counsel Anand Ramlogan’s assistance in providing information pertinent to his investigation into the circumstances surrounding the State’s failure to file a defence in the malicious prosecution case involving the nine men acquitted of the murder of Vindra Naipaul-Coolman.
Ramlogan is the lead attorney for the nine men who sued the State for malicious prosecution.
In the matter of Shervon Peters and (eight) others vs the Attorney General, the State failed to file a defence and then failed to file evidence at the trial of the assessment of damages. On January 30, 2023, the nine men received a $20 million award in their favour—$2 million, plus interest, and $100,000 in exemplary damages each.
Amid public outrage, Attorney General Reginald Armour announced the engagement of Justice Rolston Nelson on February 1.
On February 3, the Attorney General, via press release, announced that John had accepted appointment by the State as lead investigator, “with respect to issues relevant to the missing file and the provenance (origins) of the decision delivered by the High Court on January 31st in the matter of Shervon Peters & Ors v the AG as well as to interrogate the systemic processes in existence and to make recommendations for improvement with reference to the Departments of the Solicitor General and Chief State Solicitor and the management of civil proceedings in the name of the Attorney General”.
In the media release, the AG reiterated his statements made days earlier about his “commitment to the investigation and to keeping the public updated on its progress”.
John, in a statement on February 11, said he would submit a preliminary report on his investigation to the Attorney General by March 31, 2023.
What John wanted from Ramlogan
What John sought from Ramlogan were the copies of the e-mails sent to the Chief State Solicitor Department and the Solicitor General’s Department by the Ramlogan-led team, in which the public officers were advised of court dates, were sent documents and were generally provided with information relative to the progress of the proceedings.
But John’s efforts to seek Ramlogan’s assistance were stymied after Ramlogan indicated he wanted an undertaking (on behalf of his clients), that he would be provided with a copy of John’s report at the end of the investigation.
This request was not acceded to, according to the series of e-mail exchanges between John and Ramlogan and letters between Ramlogan and attorney-at-law Elena Araujo, acting on behalf of the Attorney General, which were obtained by the Sunday Express.
Statements made by the Attorney General at his news conference on February 1, 2023, days after the $20 million award, were deemed by the Ramlogan team to be insinuations that they were involved in the process, described by Armour as “sinister”, in which the State’s file “disappeared”, resulting in its failure to file a defence.
And it was because of Ramlogan’s belief that there were these “insinuations” that he insisted that as a condition for his assistance in the investigation, he be provided with a copy of John’s investigative report.
Thus far, his request has not been acceded to.
The last deadline given for a reply from the Attorney General on this matter passed without a response.
The e-mails between
John and Ramlogan
On March 9, 2023, at 2.36 p.m., John dispatched his first e-mail to Ramlogan seeking his assistance in the investigation.
“During the course of the investigation, it has come to my attention that as counsel for the Claimants you advised the Respondents (the State) via email on more than one occasion of the status of the (court) matter. It would be beneficial to the investigative team if you would let us know when you communicated and to whom. In the event that your communication was via email, it would be beneficial if we can obtain a copy of the email thread. I would appreciate it if this request can be given your urgent attention,” John stated in the email to Ramlogan.
Thirty minutes later, at 3.07 p.m., Ramlogan responded: “As a prelude to taking the necessary instructions from my client in relation to your request, kindly advise whether we would be provided with a copy of the investigative report.
“As you are aware, our clients were the claimants in this matter and certain statements were made by the Honourable Attorney General which contained innuendoes (which) were suggested that they and/or their attorneys may have been somehow implicated in the mysterious disappearance of the subject file. Fairness would therefore dictate that they (his clients) be provided with a copy of your report because it concerns their claim. This, more so in light of your request for their assistance,” Ramlogan said.
He concluded by saying he was looking forward to John’s reply as he “did not wish for there to be any unnecessary delay in this investigation”.
Half an hour later—at 3.47 p.m. on the same day (March 9)—John, in an e-mail to Ramlogan, which he copied to the instructing attorney for the claimants, Ganesh Saroop, said he regretted to advise that he could not accede to Ramlogan’s request for a copy of his report at the end of the investigation.
“I was appointed to lead the investigation by the Honourable Attorney General and I am duty bound to submit the report to him. To go beyond that, would be outside of my remit,” John said, adding, “I trust that as a former Attorney General you will appreciate my position.”
Approximately 45 minutes later—at 5.25 p.m. (on March 9)—Ramlogan responded, saying that he understood John’s position. “However, having regard to the importance of my request for clarification, might I respectfully request that you ascertain the position of the Attorney General” on this matter.
“I did not think that you could give such an undertaking without consulting him to get instructions and hence my clients would appreciate an informed response to their request,” Ramlogan said.
Nineteen minutes later, at 5.44 p.m., John replied, saying he would speak with the Attorney General and advise Ramlogan accordingly.
Four days later, on March 13, at 4.07 p.m., John e-mailed Ramlogan (and copied Saroop) asking him to confirm whether “my request for your assistance with communication to the SG (Solicitor General) and/or the Office of the Chief State Solicitor will be made available to the investigative team”.
Ramlogan, on the same day—March 13, at 5.55 p.m.—reminded John that he (John) had promised to speak to the Attorney General about his (Ramlogan’s) request.
“I am still awaiting a response to my client’s query as to whether they will be given a copy of the investigative report into facts and matters that concern their case. In your last email on March 9th, 2023, you indicated that you will speak to the Honourable Attorney General and revert,” Ramlogan said.
“Kindly advise on the status of this matter so that we can take our clients’ instructions and advise them accordingly,” he concluded.
John responded the next day—March 14, at 10.03 a.m.
“As I indicated to you in an earlier email, it is beyond my remit to provide you with a copy of the report,” he said.
“I have given further consideration to speaking to the Attorney General on this issue and I have decided that it would be inappropriate for me to communicate with the Honourable Attorney General during the course of this investigation,” John said.
He added, “You (Ramlogan) may however make the request directly to the Attorney General.”
Ramlogan replied by saying he would indeed make the request of the Attorney General.
However, he wrote, “It is unfortunate that you did not disclose your change of heart on this issue at the earliest convenience of your own motion, as my clients were under the impression that you had given an undertaking to speak to the Attorney General and were awaiting word from you on this issue.”
Ramlogan said further that John’s e-mail of March 13 (in which he asked Ramlogan to confirm his assistance in providing communication to the Solicitor General and Chief State Solicitor departments) was “therefore confusing, surprising and disappointing as it simply sidestepped and ignored this critical outstanding issue when it was known that we were waiting to hear from you and the Attorney General on the matter”.
We are entitled to a copy of the John report
In furtherance of his objective to get an undertaking that a copy of the report would be provided to him, Ramlogan’s instructing attorney, Saroop, pursued the matter directly with the Attorney General.
On March 17, 2023, Saroop wrote to Armour, indicating that John had sought the assistance of the Ramlogan legal team in his investigation.
However, Saroop indicated their clients were concerned about the “defamatory nature of the statements uttered by you (Attorney General) in relation to this matter. You insinuated that the alleged disappearance of the state’s file was somehow caused and/or contributed to by our clients and/or their legal representatives. This is a baseless and malicious allegation without any lawful justification”, he said.
Noting the Attorney General had said the public was entitled to an explanation because of the “sense of outrage” that existed in this matter, the letter said, “Our clients are equally outraged by your innuendo and false statements against them which fails to recognise that they have been acquitted of all charges by the court. Indeed, your statements seem to be based on a presumption of guilt as opposed to the well established presumption of innocence.
“Our clients seek an undertaking from you that they will be provided with a copy of the investigative report in this matter. Having regard to the terms of reference and the fact that they are the claimants in the case that is the subject of this investigation, we have advised that they are entitled to a copy” of the investigative report.
“Kindly indicate whether you are prepared to disclose a copy of the said report to our clients as this will influence their decision to participate in the investigation you have commissioned. Our clients do not wish to participate in a secret investigation that is being paid for by public funds given the serious nature of your accusations against them. They believe the public is entitled to know the truth about this matter so that they can be vindicated after the vicious attack on their characters,” Saroop said.
AG: You don’t have to provide information to John
On March 21, 2023, instructing attorney-at-law Elena Araujo, acting on behalf of the Attorney General, replied to Saroop, saying the Attorney General “wished to make it clear that none of his public statements, accurately reported, was made with the intention of defaming your clients or their legal representatives”.
In an apparent response to the specific request for him to provide an undertaking that he would release a copy of the report to the Ramlogan team, the letter said, “The Attorney General has been advised that it would be improper for him to intervene directly or indirectly in the conduct and management of Justice John’s independent inquiry.”
The letter said further that the terms of reference of the investigation “do not compel anyone to provide information to Justice John”.
“The Attorney General is confident that Justice John will apply the rules of natural justice and fairness throughout this inquiry, even before the report stage, given the focus of the inquiry on the proper management of the State’s civil litigation portfolio,” it said.
‘Political rigmarole’
On March 22, Saroop replied to the letter from Araujo, reiterating the question, “Is he (the AG) prepared to give an undertaking that he will disclose a copy of Justice John investigative report in this matter?”
“Your letter is evasive and failed to address the burning issue when a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ would have sufficed,” he said.
Referring to statements made in Araujo’s earlier letter of March 21, 2023, Saroop said, “No one has asked Mr Armour to ‘intervene directly or indirectly in the conduct and management of Justice John independent inquiry’.
“As a matter of logic and common sense, you can only disclose the investigative report after the inquiry has been completed, because the inquiry culminates in the presentation of the report to the Attorney General. It is therefore ridiculous to suggest that this simple request as to whether the Attorney General would disclose a copy of the investigative report, somehow amounts to an invitation for him to ‘intervene in the conduct and management of the enquiry’.”
Saroop labelled as “classic political rigmarole” the apparent situation in which John and the Attorney General seemed to be “passing the buck to each other” on who could determine the release of the report to the claimants’ attorneys.
Saroop said he also found the statement contained in Araujo’s letter that the terms of reference did not compel anyone to provide information to Justice John to be strange.
“It is almost as if the Attorney General is seeking to discourage us from participating in this investigation which concerns our client’s case.... We would have expected him to exhort our client to participate in and support the enquiry...if as you claim, your client (Armour), appointed Justice John to conduct this investigation in the public interest,” Saroop said.
AG back-pedalling
The letter also accused Armour of “back-peddling” on his promise to the public (made on February 1) that it would be apprised of the facts and circumstances surrounding the $20 million payout of public funds.
“The goalpost has shifted away from the right of the public to know, to “the focus of the enquiry (is) on the proper management of the state’s civil litigation portfolio” (according to the letter of March 21st).
“That sounds like a private, internal inquiry,” Saroop said.
The letter quoted a number of the statements made by Armour at the February 1 media conference which, in the view of the Ramlogan legal team, sought to implicate the claimants and the legal team “by insinuating that they were somehow involved in the mysterious disappearance of the file”.
He concluded by saying the statements in the letter from Araujo that John would act fairly and apply the rules of natural justice was a “red herring” since no one had suggested otherwise.
“In the circumstances we ask that your client reconsider our request and make a determination by Friday 24th March, 2023,” he said.
This was the first exchange.
The Sunday Express, on February 5, 2023, published a number of e-mails sent by the Ramlogan team to the Solicitor General’s Office and the Chief State Solicitor’s Office, concerning the progress of the proceedings.
In some instances, acknowledgements of receipt of the e-mails. There were also e-mails from the Ramlogan team, as well and the court forwarding the electronic link for the court hearings to the Chief State Solicitor Department.
Armour’s statements in contention
Some of the statements made by Armour on February 1, 2023, at his news conference at the Attorney General’s Office, which were cited by the Ramlogan team as insinuations by Armour that they were involved in the mysterious disappearance of the file.
(Armour has dismissed that there were any insinuations in his remarks in the letter written Araujo to Saroop).
1. “But the fact remains, that an explanation is demanded for a $20 million outrage that has been visited on the citizens of this country. I will not permit myself, at this stage, as result of due process, to utter what I think has occurred in this case, but it is sinister.”
2. “There are aspects of what is pleaded in that case by the attorneys who represented the accused, led by Mr Anand Ramlogan, that in my view provide a basis for an appeal, but I am not going to advise myself.”
3. “No one stood to say, ‘Think twice about what you are being asked to do by Mr Ramlogan and his team’.”
4. “I haven’t said that the file was displaced, I said the file disappeared. I want to...I am very careful about the language that I use, sir...the file disappeared...I might go as far as to say, subject to the investigation...that it was caused to be disappeared.”
5. “And the second comment I would make is to say to you, ‘Yes, it is correct Mr Anand Ramlogan is involved in this case’.”
6. Asked whether there was any inkling of political involvement in the disappearance of the file, Armour said: “I would not want to comment on that at all...nothing is being ruled out in the investigation.”
7. “I don’t subscribe to the lifestyle...the...lifestyle is not the word...I don’t subscribe to the philosophy that people could commit crimes and walk away...I certainly don’t...and I would like to see accountability where accountability is due.”
8. “I also understand, and the outrage has to do with this particular incident. I also understand your ire, your outrage and that of the public, that people seem to get a ‘bligh’, a free pass, in our country, in my circumstances where they should be held accountable.”