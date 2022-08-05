Help our beauty queens

Former Miss World Trinidad and Tobago (MWTT) national director and fashion designer Peter Elias has called for more support from the Government for the Trinidad and Tobago Miss World franchise.
Elias, who was speaking on Wednesday at the festive launch of the Miss World Trinidad and Tobago Pageant at The BRIX Autograph Collection, Cascade, said support is important.
“A lot of people overlook the importance of support. I would like to encourage support because the Government is not really interested in supporting this pageant. Not enough support is given, not just by this Government but by any government,” Elias said.
Fashion designer and founder of the CLD fashion brand, Charu Lochan Dass, is the new head of the Trinidad and Tobago Miss World franchise, while Phaedra Adele was named as the co-national pageant director. The franchise was previously headed by Elite Planners Ltd, owned by Brian Gopaul.
Lochan Dass said her aim is to improve the prominence and prestige of the local MWTT competition. “We want to attract the best women who exude beauty, grace and talent from both islands of Trinidad and Tobago. We will demonstrate the highest standards of transparency in all that we do; and lastly, we want to partner with top local brands and partner agencies with similar goals and philosophies,” Lochan Dass said.
Lochan Dass said hundreds of girls will be given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent Trinidad and Tobago on the world stage, adding that The Miss World pageant has put humanitarian issues at the forefront, with a mission to help the underprivileged.
“This mission resonated with me, as I too believe in giving back. The Miss World pageant has as its focus “Beauty with a Purpose”—where all contestants work on developing a charitable project that is relevant and important to their country,” Lochan Dass said.
Lochan Dass said in the process of the competition, real and tangible projects will be launched and developed that impact the communities of women and children. “We will work with the girls to make their projects live on, well after the competition ends, to bring long-term positive effects to our communities. As franchise holder, I would like this to not only be a legacy but a responsibility,” she said.
Miss World 1986, Giselle Laronde-West, urged young women to participate in the competition. “I want women out there in Trinidad and Tobago to know that if you have ever thought of participating in the MWTT, the time is now.
“Once you fit the criteria, please come forward. It is a unique opportunity with a great opportunity to learn and experience. It is an exceptional feeling to represent your country, so register as soon as you can,” Laronde-West said.
The committee members
The Miss World Trinidad and Tobago Volunteer Management Committee includes Charu Lochan Dass, franchise holder and national pageant director; Phaedra Adele, co-national pageant director; Valmiki Maharaj, stage production; Amanda Drew, event management; Bibi Khan, media engagement; Genna Lucky Samaroo, legal advisory services; Aarad Homar, social media management; Jason Calderon, digital marketing and management; Richard Young, grooming/training; Bally, grooming/training; Adrian Raymond, grooming/training; Lisa Ghany, dining, etiquette and protocols training.