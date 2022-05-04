Help us rebuild our lives

Osmond Baboolal will be 40 years old soon. Those who know, will always see him as a child.

He could have been saved. He deserved being saved. But we all failed him.

This is how.

NEAR the junction leading to the mud volcano and narco mansion of Piparo is the turn-off to Pooran Street in the former sugarcane village of Williamsville.

Here you will find the ruins of a burnt-out house hidden behind the bushes.