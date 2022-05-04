Help us rebuild our lives

Cindy Noriega-Melville

help us rebuild: Mother of five Cindy Noriega-Melville stands amid the remains of her home with her five children at Harris Hill, Febeau Village, San Juan, on Monday. Fire destroyed the property and all the family’s belongings on April 20. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

THE parents of five are asking for the public’s assis­tance in rebuilding their lives after a fire gutted their San Juan home on April 20.

The Express on Monday visited Cindy Noriega-Melville at the burnt remains of the home she shared with her husband, Brent Melville, at LP 2E Harris Hill, Febeau Village, San Juan.

She recalled that a fire, believed to have been electri­cal in origin, left them fleeing the house with just the clothes on their backs and unable to save anything. The couple have four boys and one girl who range in ages three to 12. Another child is “on the way”.

Despite the difficulty, Noriega-Melville said she and her husband struggled as they sent the four older children to school while the three-year-old boy stayed with her.

She said she did not want to sacrifice the children’s education despite what they were going through.

She added that with the disruption caused to her children’s lives by the pandemic, she felt that sending them to school would hasten their return to normalcy, but when they returned home in the afternoon, they would still be facing struggles that none of their others classmates would be experiencing.

She described herself and her husband as independent people, but the fire has exacted a heavy toll on them.

She said she had been contacted by both the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management and the National Commission for Self-Help, but since an initial conversation with both organisations, there has been no further word from them.

“All we need is a little assistance to get ourselves into a better place,” she said.

