Chief Justice Ivor Archie remained adamant yesterday that he never placed any undue pressure on former chief magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar to tender her resignation from the High Court Bench three years ago.
In fact, the chief justice said up to the point when Ayers-Caesar handed over the resignation to the president on the evening of April 27, 2017, one of the reasons he accompanied her was to lend her his support.
Archie said Ayers-Caesar’s decision to resign as a High Court judge, just two weeks after her appointment, was solely her own and that she was not threatened or coerced in any way into doing so.
The chief justice was called as a witness in the judicial review claim brought by the former judge and chief magistrate against the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC), of which he is chairman.
Archie was questioned for close to four hours by Ayers-Caesar’s lead attorney, Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, as she seeks to convince the presiding judge, David Harris, that the JLSC gave her no option but to resign the position or have her appointment revoked by then-president Anthony Carmona.
In his testimony, however, Archie said this was not so. While he agreed he convened a meeting of the JLSC on the morning of April 27, 2017, he said no definitive decision had been made by its members as to how exactly it would be resolving the issue created by Ayers-Caesar when she left behind 52 incompleted matters at the Magistrates’ Court.
Following the meeting, Achie said he met with Ayers-Caesar and informed her on a personal level that she may want to consider returning to the magistracy and complete the part-heard matters she had left behind.
“You were telling her that the JLSC was giving her an option to resign as a judge, go back to the Magistrate Court, and complete the part-heard matters, otherwise the JLSC can consider triggering Section 137 (of the Constitution),” Maharaj said.
Archie responded: “I am not accepting the way you phrased it. What I was conveying to her was, look, this is a serious matter. We have not formed any concluded view on whether the discrepancy in the lists was deliberate or not but on the face of it, it was a serious matter that simply couldn’t be brushed aside.
“So I was inviting her, and I made it very clear that I was doing so in my personal view, that she might want to think about stepping off the bench, going and fixing it because this was something that would help to restore her credibility. But the JLSC had taken no concluded position on whether or not it would trigger a disciplinary enquiry.”
Two lists
The lists Archie spoke of were two lists that were submitted to him outlining the number of matters Ayers-Caesar had left incomplete at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court.
Two days prior to her appointment, Ayers-Caesar submitted a list that showed she had left behind 28 matters.
When she testified on Monday, she said that list was provided to her by the note-taking unit at the Magistrates’ Court.
However, on or around April 25, 2017, current Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle Caddle, did her own audit and found that Ayers-Caesar had, in fact, left behind 52 part-heard matters.
The following day, April 26, there was a near-riot at the Magistrates’ Court after a group of prisoners on a charge of murder protested the possibility that their enquiry would have to be restarted afresh.
Archie was asked by Maharaj if the fracas, public outcry and criticism from some in the legal fraternity had a role to play in him convening the emergency meeting of the JLSC. “I am trying to remember whether I even knew about it (the fracas) on the 26th. But it would not have been a major consideration. My consideration would have been the fact that there was a discrepancy between the two lists, and the explanations which were being proffered up to that point were, to my mind, were quite unsatisfactory and incredible,” Archie said.
Section 137 not uttered
He stated that prior to calling the meeting, he had a telephone conversation with Carmona over the issue.
“Before you called that meeting, did you speak to the president?” Maharaj asked.
“I believe I spoke to him. I did not speak to him about the public disquiet specifically. He was concerned of course because it was his appointment and I had been keeping him up-to-date on what I was doing, so I believe in the morning I did say to him ‘I will be meeting with the claimant later in the afternoon and I’ll let you know how things go’.”
Archie said the president was concerned that he was misled into issuing an instrument of appointment, but in no way attempted to even suggest to him what action should be taken.
“He didn’t tell me what he wanted done. He wanted to know how the matter was going to be resolved,” Archie said.
“And did you tell him?” Maharaj asked.
“Well, I did not know at that stage so I could not tell him, which is why I said to him after I talk to her I will get back to him,” the chief justice responded.
Questioned further by the senior counsel, Archie said he never informed Ayers-Caesar that the only way a judge could be removed from office was by way of Section 137 of the Constitution.
Asked why he did not do so, Archie said: “I did not use the words ‘Section 137’, but I would imagine that as an experienced lawyer she would know that a disciplinary enquiry could only take place in the context of Section 137.”
Carmona cried
As the cross-examination progressed, Archie continued to deny the JLSC had come to a definitive decision, or that he forced Ayers-Caesar into signing the resignation letter. This led to Maharaj asking if Ayers-Caesar had voluntarily signed the letter, why Archie felt it was necessary for him to accompany her in meeting the president to have the resignation tendered.
Archie responded: “I was still at that stage trying to be supportive and also in case the president had any question, because you would recall I originally agreed to speak with the president and I told the president I would speak to him during the day and apprise him of the outcome of the meeting.”
While in the company of the president, Archie said Ayers-Caesar became emotional and even Carmona shed some tears.
“Did he tell her she should not do anything stupid, like committing suicide, and that she had her children to think about?” Maharaj asked.
“Yes, he gave a story about some close friend of his who had committed suicide, and he said words to the effect that, ‘I don’t want to be hearing anything like that from you. Things happen in life which we can recover from. And he did shed a couple of tears. So he did try to extend some compassion and told her don’t do anything stupid,” Archie said.
When the trial continues today, three senior judicial staff members are all expected to be cross-examined by Maharaj.