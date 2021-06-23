Herbs won’t help

The public is again being advised to be careful about using herbal remedies to treat Covid-19, as it can cause more harm than good in certain instances.
“There are actually some herbal remedies that actually may be harmful to persons, for example, those with autoimmune conditions such as lupus. Overdose of things like echinacea for certain autoimmune conditions might actually be harmful for them, as well as excessive use of garlic in certain conditions,” said chief nutritionist at the Ministry of Health, Michelle Ash.
Ash was responding to questions from the media yesterday during the ministry’s Covid-19 virtual news conference.
“There’s a lot of medical nutrition therapy that goes behind some of the treatments,” she pointed out.
“It is also a cultural thing that we drink various bush teas, but I would caution with the fresh bush teas, unless you know exactly what you are doing. Nothing is wrong with a little bit of green tea every now and again. A little bit of turmeric or saffron tea might contradict certain medications for certain persons who may be on any type of medication for cardiovascular conditions,” Ash said.
She added: “So exercise caution with certain things... in particular, watch out for echinacea, turmeric, and garlic. Persons who overdose on those things, it may be quite dangerous. So these herbal remedies are not totally harmless.”
Uncomfortable comfort foods
During her presentation on nutrition and Covid-19, Ash pointed out that there was no single food or supplement that was proven to prevent or treat Covid-19.
“It is a holistic approach that we have to take in terms of creating a healthy, balanced diet to support a strong and healthy immune system,” she said.
“So we’re taking a whole foods approach with regards to prevention of colds and flus in general,” she stressed.
Ash said nutrients like vitamins D, C and Zinc are key to strengthening the immune system against the flu.
She said Zinc can be derived from seafood, meat and chicken, as well as nuts and seeds. “You don’t need to take a supplement for vitamin D because you can just walk outside in the sun for 10 to 15 minutes,” she advised. She said most adults need only 90 milligrams of vitamin C per day.
“And you can get that very easily. If you eat one orange per day. That’s actually all the vitamin C that you require for the day. And we have a plethora of high vitamin C fruits available in our country. One best known and richest source of Vitamin C is the West Indian cherry. Just about 10 to 12 cherries will actually give you about 1000 milligrams of natural vitamin C,” Ash noted.
She emphasised that a diet rich in fibre, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats is recommended, along with consumption of fish at least twice per week, as this supports the immune system and reduces inflammatory factors occurring in the body.
“So, for example, if you’re preparing your body for vaccination, if you have not overhauled your diet as yet this is a really good time to get your body prepared to receive the vaccine. Ensure that you’re getting a lot of fibre from oats, flax seeds, peas and beans and ground provisions,” she stated.
Ash said high fatty, sugar and salty “comfort foods” should be avoided.