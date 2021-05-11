Herd immunity ‘in 6 to 7 months’

Terrence Deyalsingh___new_use

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

Trinidad and Tobago can achieve herd immunity in six to seven months, subject to two important caveats, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh stated yesterday.

Deyalsingh was responding to an urgent question in the Senate from UNC Senator Wade Mark on the timeframe for attaining Covid herd immunity.

Deyalsingh said there must be public confidence in the vaccines, and the UNC ought to stop undermining the Government’s vaccination plan.

Responding to the question from Mark, Deyalsingh said herd immunity involves getting 60 to 70 per cent of the adult popu­lation vaccinated, which meant 600,000 to 700,000 people. He said he took a note to Cabinet to achieve this objective.

However, he said vaccines must be available, and there must be public confidence and cooperation from the Opposition.

“If the UNC as led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her spokespersons keep on undermining faith in the vaccines, we will not achieve it...That is the most important component to reach herd immunity... So this is where we all need to come together and provide leadership.

“However, if the Opposition works with us, we could administer 700,000 vaccines in this country to achieve herd immunity in about six to seven months, based on deploying vaccines all 104 health centres and ten mass vaccination sites,” Deyalsingh said.

Mark said he would not respond to that “nonsense”, and asked whether outside of the “Sinopharm monopoly” in which “millions of vaccines were ordered through a loan”, the Government was explo­ring other options for vaccine acquisition, which inclu­ded Pfizer.

Deyal­singh said as he had stated on numerous occasions, the Government was in bilateral talks with Pfizer, Moderna, with COVAX and the Africa ­Medical Supplies Platform.

Deyalsingh said the Government was in talks with Pfizer, as it was with Moderna and AstraZeneca, but at this point in time there was no firm arrangement.

No local private

agent involved

In response to another question from Mark on when the Government would be approaching the government of India for a donation of 460,000 vaccines, and when it would place an order with the Serum Institute of India, Deyalsingh said the Serum Institute of India was currently unable to supply the Covid-19 vaccine under the COVAX facility, or under any form of bilateral arrangement or entertain any such request.

He said the primary reason was the surge in Covid-19 cases in India, for which we should all offer our condolences.

As of May 10, the Delhi Minister of Health indicated that Delhi only had one day’s supply of COVAX stock remaining, and Covishield had only three to four days’ stock.

Asked by Mark whether Smith Robertson was the agent for the Government in the importation of vaccines, Deyalsingh said this was another question that sought to undermine faith in the country’s vaccination programme.

He said over the last 20 years, it was customary for the Pan American Health Organi­sation (PAHO) to procure vaccines through its revolving fund on behalf of the Government of T&T.

Furthermore, he said since 1993 Nipdec has been the agent for the procurement, storage and distribution of vaccines on behalf of the Government.

He said in the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines—whether from COVAX, the AMC or any other arrangement—it will follow the traditional procedure and practice, and therefore no local distributor was involved in the importation of Covid-19 ­vaccines.

Mark responded that the only people who were undermining the vaccine effort were the Prime Minister and his Government.

Asked whether the Government intended, based on the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO), to encourage private sector organisations to import or access the provision of vaccines for emergency use, Deyal­singh said he had said on multiple occasions there may come a time (“we don’t know when”) when local agents in any country may be able to purchase vaccine for commercial use.

“That time has not reached anywhere in the world, since vaccine manufacturers were only dealing with government agencies or trading blocs like the EU or Caricom,” he said.

He said the Government was casting its net very wide, and was very close with Sinopharm to procure a large number of doses to do exactly what Mark wants done—vaccinate 700,000 persons in the shortest possible space of time.

Mark’s question on whether T&T was being forced, via its $1.4 billion loan from China, to purchase vaccines from that country was disallowed by Senate President Christine Kangaloo.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Deadliest day: 9 fatalities

Deadliest day: 9 fatalities

Trinidad and Tobago has experienced the deadliest day yet with regard to Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health reported nine new deaths yesterday, taking the death toll from the virus to 224. It is the highest death toll in one day since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The ministry said the latest deaths were three elderly males, three elderly females and one middle-age male, all with co-morbidities; in addition to one middle-age male and one middle-age female without co-morbidities.

Senators now double masking in Parliament

Senators now double masking in Parliament

Senators are double masking.

As the Senate met yesterday, senators were wearing two masks, a white N95 mask and over it, the black cloth mask.

Senate President Christine Kangaloo, at the start of the procedure, announced the “updated” safety measures specifically in the Chamber and in keeping with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines. “Members wishing to double mask and members wishing to wear a face shield in addition to their mask will be permitted to do so,” she said.

Rush for testing as fears mount

Rush for testing as fears mount

TERRIFIED they may be Covid-19 positive, symptomatic people have been flocking to health centres as health officials rush to make room in treatment and step-down facilities around the country.

Several people who had Covid-19 symptoms had to wait almost all of Monday night under a tent at the health centre in Chaguanas.

Belizean is new Caricom Secretary-General

Belizean is new Caricom Secretary-General

Belizean Dr Carla Natalie Barnett has been appointed the Eighth Caricom Secretary-General.

Prime Minister and Caricom chairman Dr Keith Rowley made the announcement in a statement issued by the Caricom Secretariat in Guyana yesterday following a Caricom Heads of Government meeting.

Herd immunity ‘in 6 to 7 months’

Herd immunity ‘in 6 to 7 months’

Trinidad and Tobago can achieve herd immunity in six to seven months, subject to two important caveats, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh stated yesterday.

Deyalsingh was responding to an urgent question in the Senate from UNC Senator Wade Mark on the timeframe for attaining Covid herd immunity.

Deyalsingh said there must be public confidence in the vaccines, and the UNC ought to stop undermining the Government’s vaccination plan.