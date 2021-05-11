Herd immunity ‘in 6 to 7 months’

Trinidad and Tobago can achieve herd immunity in six to seven months, subject to two important caveats, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh stated yesterday.
Deyalsingh was responding to an urgent question in the Senate from UNC Senator Wade Mark on the timeframe for attaining Covid herd immunity.
Deyalsingh said there must be public confidence in the vaccines, and the UNC ought to stop undermining the Government’s vaccination plan.
Responding to the question from Mark, Deyalsingh said herd immunity involves getting 60 to 70 per cent of the adult population vaccinated, which meant 600,000 to 700,000 people. He said he took a note to Cabinet to achieve this objective.
However, he said vaccines must be available, and there must be public confidence and cooperation from the Opposition.
“If the UNC as led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her spokespersons keep on undermining faith in the vaccines, we will not achieve it...That is the most important component to reach herd immunity... So this is where we all need to come together and provide leadership.
“However, if the Opposition works with us, we could administer 700,000 vaccines in this country to achieve herd immunity in about six to seven months, based on deploying vaccines all 104 health centres and ten mass vaccination sites,” Deyalsingh said.
Mark said he would not respond to that “nonsense”, and asked whether outside of the “Sinopharm monopoly” in which “millions of vaccines were ordered through a loan”, the Government was exploring other options for vaccine acquisition, which included Pfizer.
Deyalsingh said as he had stated on numerous occasions, the Government was in bilateral talks with Pfizer, Moderna, with COVAX and the Africa Medical Supplies Platform.
Deyalsingh said the Government was in talks with Pfizer, as it was with Moderna and AstraZeneca, but at this point in time there was no firm arrangement.
No local private
agent involved
In response to another question from Mark on when the Government would be approaching the government of India for a donation of 460,000 vaccines, and when it would place an order with the Serum Institute of India, Deyalsingh said the Serum Institute of India was currently unable to supply the Covid-19 vaccine under the COVAX facility, or under any form of bilateral arrangement or entertain any such request.
He said the primary reason was the surge in Covid-19 cases in India, for which we should all offer our condolences.
As of May 10, the Delhi Minister of Health indicated that Delhi only had one day’s supply of COVAX stock remaining, and Covishield had only three to four days’ stock.
Asked by Mark whether Smith Robertson was the agent for the Government in the importation of vaccines, Deyalsingh said this was another question that sought to undermine faith in the country’s vaccination programme.
He said over the last 20 years, it was customary for the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) to procure vaccines through its revolving fund on behalf of the Government of T&T.
Furthermore, he said since 1993 Nipdec has been the agent for the procurement, storage and distribution of vaccines on behalf of the Government.
He said in the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines—whether from COVAX, the AMC or any other arrangement—it will follow the traditional procedure and practice, and therefore no local distributor was involved in the importation of Covid-19 vaccines.
Mark responded that the only people who were undermining the vaccine effort were the Prime Minister and his Government.
Asked whether the Government intended, based on the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO), to encourage private sector organisations to import or access the provision of vaccines for emergency use, Deyalsingh said he had said on multiple occasions there may come a time (“we don’t know when”) when local agents in any country may be able to purchase vaccine for commercial use.
“That time has not reached anywhere in the world, since vaccine manufacturers were only dealing with government agencies or trading blocs like the EU or Caricom,” he said.
He said the Government was casting its net very wide, and was very close with Sinopharm to procure a large number of doses to do exactly what Mark wants done—vaccinate 700,000 persons in the shortest possible space of time.
Mark’s question on whether T&T was being forced, via its $1.4 billion loan from China, to purchase vaccines from that country was disallowed by Senate President Christine Kangaloo.