Hero cop does it again

TRINIDAD and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) officer PC Darion Thomas is living up to his recently given title of “hero” as he once again helped save a newborn baby’s life.
Just two weeks after helping a mother who gave birth to a baby in a car while stuck in traffic, Thomas again sped into action to help a young mother and her six-week-old baby in Sangre Grande.
According to the TTPS, while on duty in the Sangre Grande district last Friday, Thomas, a motorcycle policeman assigned to the Eastern Division Traffic Section, responded to a report of a child experiencing difficulty breathing in a house in the area.
When Thomas arrived at the home, he discovered 18-year-old Bryanna Alvarez in a frantic and emotional state because her baby girl Amaya was struggling to breathe, her face was blue in colour and her eyes closing having faint to no responses.
Thomas immediately instructed Alvarez, her daughter and her father to get into the neighbour’s vehicle and he then speedily escorted the vehicle to the Sangre Grande General Hospital where the TTPS said doctors and nurses were able to resuscitate and stabilise the baby.
Both mother and baby were later discharged that day.
Following the incident, PC Thomas also followed up by visiting both mother and baby and even got to hold baby Amaya in his arms.
Like the other mother that was helped, Alvarez also praised Thomas for helping her.
According to the TTPS, Alvarez said, “Thank God for this officer, if it wasn’t for him, we would have never reached in time to the hospital and my baby would have died in the car… Her face started turning blue. I’m so grateful to this officer. This officer does look so serious when you see him on the road but, he has a heart of gold.
“When I saw the officer on the bike coming, all I could see was like an angel coming to help my baby. Thank you, PC Darion Thomas,” she added.
In his usual humble response, Thomas said, “It’s all part of my job.”
The young mother also thanked WPC Merissa Wright-Garib who visited the hospital to ensure that both she and her baby were doing well and that they got home safely.