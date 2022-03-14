FOR attempting “to play hero” a Morvant man is now in hospital in stable condition and under police guard after killing a close male relative.
The killing took place yesterday morning after the suspect witnessed an argument between his relative and the relative’s girlfriend.
“He thought the girl was going and get killed. So he intervened,” said police.
“He try to save the girl because when he saw how his (relation called) was assaulting the girl. He tried to save her. He thought she was going to get killed, so he intervened,” said one police investigator.
“But when he (the suspect) jump in, his (relative) pulled out a screwdriver and stabbed him. He tried to play hero but he got stabbed with the screwdriver,” explained the police investigator.
“It was at that point the suspect pulled out a knife and slashed the throat of the relative,” said police.
Up to yesterday evening the victim had only been identified by police as “Ras”.
After the incident, the suspect sat at the side of the road awaiting the arrival of police.
Not long after, officers of the Morvant Police Station arrived at the scene close to Bango’s Bar in Mon Repos, Morvant, and took the suspect into custody, said police.
Deportee killed
Ras was one of two people who were killed between Saturday night and yesterday morning.
The victim in the other killing has been identified as Mosakiel Rose, a deportee from the United States who was shot dead around 11 p.m. on Saturday in La Horquetta.
Officers said they received information of gunshots at Phase Five, La Horquetta.
Upon their arrival there, they found Rose’s body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers said they found ten spent bullet shells at the location.
The two killings have now taken the country’s murder toll for the year so far to 102.