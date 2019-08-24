‘Hero’ Iwer saves the day

“IWER George is a national hero!” That was the shout from one gleeful patron when the veteran soca star took the stage during Trinidad and Tobago country night at the Caribbean Festival of the Arts (Carifesta XIV) on Friday evening, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
Iwer (Neil George) had seemingly saved the day. The self-proclaimed water lord brought some much-needed “blessings” to a largely underwhelming programme. After an impressive opening to Carifesta last Friday and equally exciting nightly stage shows by visiting regional delegations, a lot more was expected from the host country’s cultural display.