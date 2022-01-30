High cost of cremations blamed on virus risks

The cost of cremations sky-rocketed when the Government banned open-air pyre funerals, citing Covid-19 risks.
Members of the Hindu community especially were in uproar over costs deemed to be exorbitant, and challenged the decision in court.
On January 13, the Office of the Attorney General announced the ban on open-air pyre cremations for Covid-19 corpses had been lifted.
This was a victory for the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS), which had taken legal action against the State over the ban.
During the ban, some families had to fork out upwards of $20,000 and as much as $30,000 to cremate their loved ones through funeral homes at private crematoriums.
But out of the total billed by funeral homes, what fraction of it is the cost of the actual cremation at a crematorium?
The Sunday Express spoke to Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez following the lifting of the ban. He said about eight to ten cremations, including natural and Covid-19 deaths, were taking place daily at the St James Crematorium at Long Circular Road, St James.
The cost of cremations at the crematorium start around $1,200 and increase to about $3,000, with additional costs incurred for Covid-19 victims at around $1,300, he said.
Martinez said the crematorium was not impacted after open-air cremations were allowed from January 13. He said there are three cremators—two are functioning and another cremator needs to be serviced. Open-pyre cremations are conducted at Caroni, the Shore of Peace and Carapichaima.
In a phone interview, Martinez said: “I spoke to the acting deputy CEO (Esther O’Brien). We installed a new cremator at the cost of about $800,000 around November.
“We commissioned it in December. We had to calibrate it. We were awaiting the arrival of the gentleman, but he was delayed because of Covid-19. We now have two cremators working.”
Cremations are reasonable
Asked about the cost of cremations, Martinez said they are reasonable and “are not going to dig out anybody’s eyes”.
Cremations at the crematorium start at 10 a.m. with non-Covid death cremations, he said.
“After 1 p.m., we would switch into Covid-19 cremations. We sometimes work pretty late. We try to finish around 4 p.m. Sometimes depending on the extent of the requests and demands, we would go later,” he said.
Martinez also extended condolences to people who had lost their loved ones due to natural causes as well as the Covid-19 onslaught.
He said: “It is a trying time for us. I want to extend my condolences to those who lost their loved ones. It’s not an easy pill to swallow, but we have to stay the course. Put our faith in Almighty God. We have to remember to wash your hands, wear a mask and maintain social distancing.”
Flashback
On July 13, 2020, Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally wrote a letter to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram requesting that open-pyre cremations be resumed as the exorbitant costs were affecting Indo-Trinidadian families.
“The difficulty which has arisen, however, many instances of which have happened in my own constituency, is that in each instance whereby a corpse was sent to the crematorium, the family automatically incurred an extra expense of at least $8,000 to $10,000 per corpse, sometimes causing them to be unable to perform the subsequent rituals like the shaving/dasgaarth (ten days) and bhandara (12/13 days) ceremonies,” he stated.