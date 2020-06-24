Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says he was not “shot down” after an injunction was granted preventing him from taking any action against a police officer who is currently on remand, awaiting trial for the 2011 murder of three civilians in Barrackpore.

On Wednesday, Justice Ricky Rahim granted an inte­rim injunction to PC Safraz Juman, preventing Griffith from taking any action to terminate him from the Police Service.