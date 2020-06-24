POLICE Commissioner Gary Griffith has been restrained by the High Court from firing a police officer who is currently on remand awaiting trial for the 2011 murder of three civilians in Barrackpore.
Griffith’s position is that the officer, PC Safraz Juman, should tender his resignation or be fired from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) even though he has not been convicted.
Justice Ricky Rahim yesterday granted an interim injunction to the officer, preventing Griffith from taking any action to terminate Juman from the service.
Juman, Sgt Kemraj Sahadeo and PCs Renaldo Reviero, Glenn Singh, Roger Nicholas and Antonio Ramadin are all accused of murdering Abigail Johnson, Alana Duncan and Kerron “Fingers” Eccles, on October 22, 2011, during a police-involved shooting.
On May 1, Juman received a letter from Griffith, calling on him to retire from the service.
The letter noted that Juman had been on suspension since December 17, 2014, and with regard to the powers given to the commissioner by the Constitution, in conjunction with those within the Police Service Regulations, he was invoking that power to have Juman retire from the service.
“I am of the utmost belief that it is in the public interest to dismiss you or require your retirement from the TTPS as you have been consistently paid, though you have been an inactive member of the TTPS for an excess of five (5) years, pending trial of the charges that have been laid against you.
“The limited resources of the TTPS are burdened by its requirement to continually make salary payments to you in your absence. It is in the best interest of the TTPS to properly allocate its resources to active TTPS police officers and/or other areas of need,” the letter had stated.
At a subsequent news conference, Griffith said in any business in the private sector, if an employee was in prison for a violent crime, that person would be fired.
“Not in Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, they say no! A police officer, leave him and let him get his pay. So we have $50 million per annum taxpayers are paying for the police out there on disciplinary matters. I have a problem with that,” he stated.
Abuse of power
In his legal claim for judicial review, Juman has challenged the decision to dismiss him, on the basis that it amounts to an abuse of power, is unreasonable, irregular or an improper exercise of discretion.
In relation to the decision to call upon him to retire, Juman argues that such a decision is ultra vires the powers conferred on the commissioner and that Griffith took irrelevant factors into consideration in making the decision.
In the ruling, Justice Rahim pointed out that Griffith stated it was his belief that it was in the best interest of the public for Juman to be dismissed or tender his resignation, while at the same time, calling upon the officer to explain why he should not be dismissed.
The judge described the opportunity granted to Juman to provide an explanation as to why he should not be fired as more-than-likely “an empty promise”.
“So that without making a finding of fact, it appears at the highest that on the one hand the defendant is saying that he is of the utmost belief that the claimant should be dismissed in the public interest or retired and, on the other hand, he is inviting representations as to why neither of those courses should be adopted.
“It must be noted that Regulation 32 does not speak to termination in the public interest, but does in fact speak of termination for inefficiency. On the other hand, Regulation 31 speaks to retirement in the public interest. The indications of the defendant in the said letter therefore seem ambiguous at best, as the letter appears to lack clarity and certainty of purpose.
“Be that as it may, there is a real argument that the opportunity to give reasons as to why he should not be dismissed is illusory, or is an empty promise of consideration of such representations, when taken in the context of the statement by the defendant that he is of the utmost belief that it is in the public interest to dismiss the claimant or require him to retire from the TTPS,” the judgment read.
With the ruling, the commissioner cannot terminate the officer until the hearing and determination of Juman’s judicial review claim. A date for the hearing of the claim has not as yet been set.