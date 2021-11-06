High hopes for T&T for Christmas

There are fewer than 100 days until Christmas, and businesspeople are already predicting slow sales for a second consecutive year as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.
President of the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce Richie Sookhai tells the Sunday Express shipping delays and high freight costs have been disastrous for retailers.
“With Covid-19 and the sector being closed for so long and the issue with the supply chain both for food and retail, there will be some increase in shopping costs. It is getting worse as we speak. In the United States they are getting a backlog of their inventory getting to the distributors and retailers,” he said in a phone interview on Friday.
“Shoppers may not see a variety of items as in years gone by, and if the stocks are there the prices may be a lot higher because these retailers have had to pay more for their goods. We are hoping that this is an opportunity for local producers and manufacturers to step up and produce more local content because, in that way, it will help reduce the importance of foreign goods and help to reduce the amount of foreign exchange that we spend. Our appetite for foreign goods is huge and it’s only getting larger because of the inability of our local suppliers or inability to access the goods that we need locally.”
Sookhai said the rise in prices customers will experience this shopping season is inevitable.
“The business community has been holding its hands back from increasing prices, but there is only so much we can do because we are not seeing the support we need to kick-start the economy,” he said.
But he remains hopeful.
“We are hoping things change in the coming weeks so that people can do their Christmas shopping. It may not be as fruitful as the years before. We will see a turnover. We did see some economic activity for Divali,” Sookhai added.
He said the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce has been working with the Chaguanas Borough Corporation to ensure ease of doing business for shoppers.
He said tackling traffic is high on the agenda.
“In terms of traffic we have been discussing it with the Mayor because it is a huge issue. We are hoping to have more consultation with the business community to see what plans we can come up with to have an easy flow of traffic. We are also working with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Central Division to enhance security for the region. We want our shoppers to feel safe and secure and create an ease of access of doing business,” he said.
Country in Covid danger
Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) president Gregory Aboud said while there are signs of economic activity, uncertainty among shoppers is still evident.
“We can say that from Downtown Port of Spain, signs of the Christmas spirit are definitely being seen and interest is being shown by shoppers in traditional Christmas items. But there is some reservation regarding people’s budgets and caution is definitely evident among customers. It is impossible to predict any expectation for the Christmas season business because there is still tremendous uncertainty about the Covid situation in Trinidad and Tobago and the high number of cases being reported and especially the great number of persons who are dying has created additional uncertainty and anxiety,” he told the Sunday Express in a phone interview.
“The stories from the nursing fraternities about the pain and suffering of Covid-19 patients highlight the danger our country is still facing. While it is true that we know that the vaccine is the pathway to freedom we also know that trying to insist that people become vaccinated is being met by emotion, not logic and by speculation and not science.”
Aboud said: “It is a terrible predicament in which the unvaccinated have placed the country at greater and greater risk and are exposing themselves to a horrible ICU death. This has made it very difficult to predict the Christmas season from a business point of view.”
Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce president Kiran Singh said sales have been moving upward at a slow pace since the reopening of the economy.
“While we expect to see further increase in commercial activity leading up to Christmas, we do not anticipate that sales will return to pre-pandemic levels. This increase may not be realised across all retail subsectors but may be limited to toys, technological devices, furniture and appliances. “Many households are still struggling to make ends meet and as a result the usual Christmas splurging is just not possible. Consumers do not have purchasing power,” Singh said.
Although the economy has reopened almost fully, economic activity is still stunted, he said.
“The cost of living is increasing on a daily basis largely due to increased shipping costs by as much as 300 to 500 per cent. The pandemic continues to negatively impact the cost of goods and services worldwide,” Singh said. “Economic inflation coupled with stagnant salary levels and increasing unemployment inevitably leads to a decreased standard of living. This has to be addressed to maintain an equitable system in our society.”
Tunapuna Chamber of Commerce vice-president Melissa Senhouse said business remained “carefully hopeful” this season.
“Some businesses have reported a slight profit. Everybody is cognizant of the fact that we still have a large number of persons who are still unemployed. Prices are increasing in groceries and at the end of the day people are going to prioritise their spending,” she projected. “We have to keep hope alive. (The year) 2019 compared to 2020 was bad, the sales kept decreasing. The biggest complaint is the significant increase in freight. The cost of the freight is more than the cost of the goods inside of it. Some businesses are concerned to put out money and no one comes to buy so it’s a double-edged sword.”