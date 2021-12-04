High-risk inmates thrive on fear

Ninety-five remand and convicted inmates from six prisons throughout the country have been categorised as “high-threat level” and are being housed at the Wayne Jackson Building, formerly called Building 13, at the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Arouca.
The inmates were transferred from Carrera Convict Prison, Golden Grove Prison, the MSP, Port of Spain Prison, Tobago Convict Prison and Remand Yard Prison following what appear to be terror tactics used to intimidate prison officers and other inmates.
In several instances, some of these high-threat inmates have slashed other prisoners, engaged in fights and otherwise misbehaved, called hits on officers and even recruited gang members from behind prison walls.
This was confirmed by Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan who told the Sunday Express: “Currently these (95) inmates we class as high-risk, high-threat level are housed at the Wayne Jackson Building. They influence other inmates and as a result we have separated them.”
In an interview, Pulchan said these inmates thrive on breeding fear in his officers.
Prison sources also told the Sunday Express that these inmates are seeking to be transferred from the Wayne Jackson Building and rejoin the general prison population, which they have grown accustomed too, especially the MSP.
The building is housed on the same compound as the MSP, but on a different part of the property.
Additionally, the Sunday Express understands, several of the inmates are retaliating against prison officers by ordering hits on them.
On August 11, 2021, police officers killed Anthony “Bago” St Louis and his wife, Natalie Alexander.
St Louis, according to police reports, was allegedly part of a plot to assassinate Commissioner Pulchan and members of his family.
Reports stated that the incident took place at Bhagaloo Trace in Enterprise around 5.30 a.m. when officers confronted St Louis.
Police claim St Louis tried to use Alexander as a human shield during an exchange of gunfire.
She was also shot dead.
Prison sources told the Sunday Express security has been heightened at the Wayne Jackson Building and it is difficult to have contraband, including cellphones, smuggled into the building.
Additionally, the murders of prison officers Nigel Jones and Trevor Serrette were an open declaration of war and intimidation against prison officers, senior sources noted.
Jones was gunned down on November 29 in Siparia, in the presence of his young daughter, while awaiting a taxi on High Street near the Fyzabad taxi stand.
Sources say he had been followed.
Investigators believe he had previously intercepted contraband at the prison.
On November 26, Serrette, of Valencia was gunned down at his fruit stall near his home.
Both officers had been stationed at the Wayne Jackson Building.
Jones was the 27th prison officer to be murdered in the last 30 years.
Gang recruitment
The Sunday Express was informed by a senior prison source that some of the 95 inmates have been actively recruiting other inmates to join criminal gangs and encouraging them to be violent against officers or opposing gang members.
Pulchan said the deaths of Serrette and Jones have taken a toll on the Prison Service.
“These officers are of good standing, good morals. They were dedicated and always fair. This is not the first time we are going through this. We have been here before, we have been here since 2000,” he said. “Everyone is concerned about their safety and rightly so... Some are concerned and careful about what they do and, at the end of the day, I am receiving full cooperation from my officers. I don’t wish to say anymore because the matter is being investigated by the police.”
In November 2013, a list of the names, addresses and telephone numbers of several prison officers was found hidden inside the wall of a cell at the MSP.
The discovery was made by officers tasked with searching prisoners and their cells during a lockdown of the facility, which came as a result of escalating violence against prison officers.
The search came on the heels of the November 7, 2013 murder of prison officer Andy Rogers.
Rogers’ name was on the list.
Sources also confirmed to the Sunday Express there is a thriving contraband business operating from within the confines of the MSP.
It is said to involve several prison officers.
In several instances relatives of inmates meet these officers and provide financial incentives. Many others utilise money transfer options, where money is sent to officers to purchase cellphone cards, cellphones, snacks, drugs and cigarettes.
Emphasising that 95 per cent of his officers are above board, Pulchan admitted there were also rogue elements.
“Due to their illegal actions, they are risking the lives of their colleagues,” the prisons chief said.
Pulchan said in the last three years, more than 33 prison officers have been held trying to enter prisons with contraband and for the year thus far, 600 cellphones have been confiscated.
Asked if he was aware of a 13-man hit list exists, based on statements by Prison Officers Association head Cerron Richards following the murders of Serrette and Jones, Pulchan said, “I have absolutely no information on this. I do not know where that information came from and I cannot comment further since I know nothing about it.”
Sunday Express: Can you state whether any of your officers have confided in you that their lives are under threat?
Pulchan said yes, “all the time”.
“We have a process in place and do what is necessary for their protection, both on and off the compound. We team up with agencies outside the compound as well. Officers who live in hotspot areas frequently request to be moved with their families because of the job they do,” he added.
Recalling Jones’ murder, Pulchan said, “My officer was killed in the presence of his three-year-old daughter. The child got confused witnessing her father’s death. She did not know where to run. That cannot be acceptable in our society. It is really a shocking thing. I am doing all that is possible to render assistance to the family, and I am doing my best to ensure the child gets counselling.”
On November 18, 2013, then-prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar appointed a Special Prisons Committee chaired by Prof Ramesh Deosaran, and including Emmanuel George, then-national security minister Gary Griffith, then-inspector of prisons Daniel Khan and several other stakeholders, to investigate, study and make recommendations to equitably and expeditiously resolve complaints identified by prison officers and prisoners.
As part of the recommendations under the heading “Safety of Prison Officers”, the committee noted through the Prison Officers Association (POA), that the officers had continuously expressed serious concerns regarding threats from prisoners and sometimes from members of the public.
“These concerns are accentuated by the very tragic fact that over the past ten years over 15 prison officers have either been killed or wounded,” the report stated.
Following interviews with association president Richards and general secretary Gerard Gordon at the time, it was agreed by then acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams “to give priority consideration to applications made by prison officers for Firearm User’s Licences. As a demonstration of such consideration, the Commissioner of Police will immediately consider processing the applications of prison officers whose threat levels are high and immediate”.
The availability of housing was also a matter of concern.
The committee noted then that the policy, as approved by Cabinet, required that ten per cent of all houses distributed by the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) be allocated to members of State security agencies.
The committee had recommended that decisive measures be pursued in order to facilitate a review of the allocation process to ensure that prison officers were allocated a fair quota of the ten per cent.
“In addition, the committee also recommends that greater consideration be given to the plight of prison officers who find themselves under threat and that those officers be afforded the opportunity of being readily allocated housing in safe communities... It is therefore recommended that the construction or allocation of four properties to be used as safe houses be immediately pursued and completed within six months,” it stated.
Prison security
Additionally, the committee recommended that a system of cellphone jammers and grabbers, along with full-body scanners, be quickly installed in all prison compounds, and improved and more rigorous checks “must also be adopted to prevent the illegal trafficking of drugs, weapons, cellular phones and other prohibited items and substances”.
The use of canines, as evidenced from other jurisdictions, should be used to prevent the passage of prohibited items and substances.
All such checks and vigilance must be directed at prisoners, vehicles, visitors and the prison officers themselves, the committee recommended.
The use of closed circuit security cameras must be immediately installed in all the nation’s prisons, it added.
“The committee views the installation of a regulated inmate phone system as a measure that can go a long way in facilitating security within prisons and recommends that the measure be aggressively pursued with a view of having the regulated inmate phone system installed and fully functional within six months,” it stated.