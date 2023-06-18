HIGH STAKES ELECTION

The stakes are high and big political gambles are being wagered in the run-up to the August 14 local government election with the switching of party loyalties, according to analysts.
Control of the 14 regional corporations is now equally divided between the People’s National Movement and the United National Congress with seven each.
The Sunday Express yesterday spoke to analysts Dr Hamid Ghany, Dr Winford James and former head of the public service Reginald Dumas who shared their views on the defections from the United National Congress (UNC) to the People’s National Movement (PNM).
Former UNC senator Obika Taharqa jumped ship on Friday and joined the PNM. Prior to him, three UNC local government councillors switched allegiances to the PNM.
In the Arima Borough Corporation, Sheldon “Fish” Garcia was a former PNM councillor. He switched to the UNC and won the seat at the 2019 local government polls. He has now switched back to the PNM.
Former UNC Warrenville/Kelly Village councillor Samuel Sankar has joined the PNM. He was the lone UNC councillor who attended the Government’s local government consultations last year.
Former UNC Marabella South/Vistabella councillor Marcus Girdharrie is the third councillor to join the PNM’s team.
Ghany said the “optics” will make it look as though there is a “mass defection” taking place. However, he said the PNM needs to exercise caution, as this could backfire and create deep discontent within the party.
He said it may also suggest the PNM might be bending some of it rules to accommodate and select former UNC members as local government candidates, as a person must be a party member for some time before running in an election.
Ghany said Obika’s departure is significant, given the suddenness of it all because the messages he issued after resigning from the UNC suggest he has had an “instant conversion almost like Saul on the road to Damascus”.
“I think that in this situation the impact of it would suggest there was information in the Opposition Leader’s office that might have been leaked to the PNM and that is something they would have to be concerned about, more so than the impact of any support he may carry to the other side,” he said.
Ghany said switching sides is a trend in this country’s politics, as he noted that in 1997 Vincent Lasse and Dr Rupert Griffith defected to the UNC from the PNM.
“So our politics has had a tradition of persons, be they high- or low-profile, crossing over from one side to the other. And you usually find when a party is in power, it has the ability to attract persons from the opposition side,” he said.
He noted Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s call for former UNC members to join the PNM.
Said Ghany, “At the same time there is a lot going on for the PNM in Tobago and they need those two seats in Tobago, so I rather suspect they are moved to take on UNC supporters at a time when there is a measure of some disaffection among some members of the UNC with the leadership of the party.
“It might be that they are going to see if they can shore up some support in Trinidad to make up for whatever challenges they may have in Tobago, so I think it’s part of a deeper situation and the PNM is very actively promoting the idea of UNC members coming over to the party notwithstanding all that has been said between the two sides, and some of these persons have made some very stinging comments in the public domain against the PNM and have now changed their loyalty and allegiance with a snap of a finger, which is somewhat alarming.
“This is a risk that the PNM runs to be able to embrace UNC supporters with such ease and that is a political risk that they have obviously calculated, how they quell any disenchantment among PNM members who may have aspirants to contest certain seats in the local government election... is a risk the PNM has to take.
“And I think the risk factor is greater for the PNM than it is for the UNC primarily because you are welcoming people into your ranks who have a track record and history of severely criticising you and all of a sudden they are in love with you, so it is something that is very disconcerting to the extent that you can have someone say all these things about your party and then come join your party, jump ahead of the queue and become candidates of your party,” he added.
James: Obika must explain
James said Obika needs to explain to the country the basis for his decision, as it impacts on his loyalty and principles.
“I am suspecting that there may have been inducements. In any case, he needs to explain to the national community the basis for his shift from one mainstream party to the next,” he said.
He said the defection of Obika and three councillors to the PNM would have an impact on the polls but it can go either way, in that it can cause people in the UNC camp to band together stronger and mount a campaign of rejection against the “neemakarams”.
James predicted there will be massive PNM dissatisfaction with Rowley’s call (for former UNC members to join the PNM), given the knowledge they have with the trustworthiness of those who are crossing the political floor, but he believes in time they will toe the party line.
“It can go either way but I think eventually if Rowley sticks to his guns as he is known to do, I think the PNM ground will eventually fall in line,” he said.
James said he believes the UNC has an advantage, given the widespread discontent over Rowley’s governance.
“I think the advantage is with the UNC. The fact that Taharqa and the other three guys have moved does not mean that the UNC has lost ground where the people are concerned,” he said.
He added, “There is a lot of unhappiness in the country, the way Dr Rowley has governed, his communication style where matters of national importance are concerned. So, the fact there is a defection from the rank of the UNC does not necessarily translate into a massive UNC-wide disaffection with Mrs Persad-Bissessar.
“Some people look at them (Obika, et al) as neemakarams so it is not automatic that it will result in PNM advantage at the polls. That is still being played out in a shifting ground,” he added.
James said the ground is very active and it is a shifting ground, it is not steady and stable at all so people will still be making sure they hold their territory.
Dumas: Political
self-aggrandisement s said he is bothered by the lack of principles in today’s politics.
“What I am more concerned about is the principles involved here. You have been supporting a party, whatever the party is all these years. Suddenly you leave and join another party within hours.
“The question in my mind: what was the strength of your commitment to your original party in the first place, and why should a new party repose full confidence in you when you were just attacking it shortly before? It seems more like a game of political self-aggrandisement rather than adherence to political principles,” he said.
He said in the Constitution there is a Crossing of the Floor act. If you are elected to the Parliament on a particular ticket for a party and you decide to leave that party for whatever reason, you must resign your seat.
He, however, noted there is nothing like this in local government
Dumas said he does not think these defections will affect the UNC, as he noted Obika was not a UNC “frontliner”.
“To me the image of politics in Trinidad and Tobago at the moment is a most unfortunate one,” he said.
Dumas said the politics of “sliding away from principles” is something former prime minister Dr Eric Williams had spoken about.
“In the 1950s when people were just crossing the floor and going all over the place like that and where you had to have discipline and proper party politics, now we may very well be sliding back to the period before Williams. What kind of progress is that, or is there progress at all?” he said.
Dumas said sadly, in T&T people are not strong on principles and when an issue is raised they will respond that “all of them does do it”.