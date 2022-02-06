High Street Horror

In a 22-second ordeal, four armed men walked into Ketan Jewellers on High Street in San Fernando, hammered the glass showcases, grabbed the gold, and shot dead a security guard yesterday.
The men then pushed away shoppers and ran through a passageway to St James Street, where a vehicle was waiting for them.
The victim was identified as 33-year-old Andy Alberto Macias Hosein, who began working at the store last year.
The incident occurred at 10.49 a.m., a busy time for shoppers and businesses located in the heart of the southern city.
A police report stated Hosein was standing at the entrance to the jewelry store, when four men arrived.
He was pushed inside by one of the gunmen.
Police said Hosein attempted to escape and was shot in the back.
He fell over on the pavement, where he died.
The shooting was captured on CCTV cameras inside the store.
In the footage, Hosein is seen standing at the entrance.
Three of the four men walk into the store; one points a gun at Hosein and pushes him inside.
The men begin smashing the glass showcases with a hammer and grabbing gold jewelry.
Hosein is seen with his hands in the air.
He then attempts to run, but a bandit fires a shot, hitting him in the back. He falls forward on the pavement.
The shooter returns to the store and grabs pieces of gold jewelry before running away with his accomplices.
Two customers are seen leaving the store during the incident.
The shooting caused panic among shoppers, as people ran into stores for safety.
The suspects were spotted pushing aside shoppers as they ran to a passageway at Carlton Centre, exiting on St James Street.
There, a grey Toyota station wagon was waiting to take them away.
Police said the getaway vehicle was intercepted at Alexander Street, La Romaine.
One man was detained.
Police said images of the men were captured on camera footage and an all-points bulletin was issued.
Hosein’s relatives arrived at the scene as his body was being removed.
The Sunday Express was told he lived in Venezuela and Trinidad.
He was employed at the jewelry store as a security guard last year.
‘No police patrol’
Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and Municipal Police officers cordoned off the area.
San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello said he was saddened by the incident, and expressed concern that there was no police presence along High Street during the time of the incident.
In an interview, Regrello said he will seek a meeting with the TTPS, Municipal Police, business associations and other stakeholders on increased security measures in the city.
He said, “There was no police patrol (yesterday) morning on High Street between the period 8.30 a.m. and 10 a.m. when this incident happened. This is alarming. I spoke with the Commissioner this morning and he suggested we meet with the DCP South together with (San Fernando Chamber president) Kiran Singh and other stakeholders, and the Municipal Police, and devise a rigid structure to ensure a police presence, particularly in that area.”
Regrello said he was also concerned that the Carlton Centre passageway, connecting High Street to St James Street, had been used in the past as an escape route for criminals.
“That Carlton Centre passageway is an escape route for people with criminal intentions because it is not the first time vehicles are parked on St James Street, they run through Carlton Centre, do their crime and escape that way. That is a critical point and we have spoken to the Commissioner about devising a plan to address that area,” he said.
Regrello said jewelry store owners should also be vigilant and take precautions.
He pleaded with store owners to refrain from displaying jewelry on the pavement.
“You are inviting criminals. If you walk up High Street, you will see jewelry in showcases on wheels blocking the passageway. You need to secure your space and make it difficult for the criminals. It can’t be like that, so easy,” he said.
He asked that store owners hire trained security guards to protect their businesses.
“That guy could not have been a security guard and we need to take into consideration who we are hiring. Is it a watchman? Four guys walk in and a proper, well-trained security guard would have picked up signs very early. Also, what mechanisms do we have in place to deal with these incidents?” he asked.
Speaking to the Sunday Express, chamber president Singh called for a greater police presence in the city.
He said there had been an increase in violent crimes in San Fernando and that the chamber was willing to work with the authorities to find a solution.
“We have noticed that violent crime has been escalating in recent weeks and we can no longer work peacefully here. In the coming days, we intend to ask for a meeting with the TTPS and Municipal Police on how we can have a greater police presence in the city. We also need to ensure that there is not only a police presence by officers, but make sure the laws are enforced. We need to find a way to keep these crimes down in San Fernando,” he said.
Singh, who operates a business on High Street, said the TTPS arrived minutes after the shooting. He called on the police to pursue the matter and ensure that the men responsible for the “heinous crime” are held.
Last week, two men were shot dead inside a vehicle parked at SouthPark Mall, San Fernando. The shooting occurred around noon.
The men were identified as 31-year-old Malick Straker and 29-year-old Joel Chambers of Morvant.
Their killers have not been caught.