HIGH WATER

Continuous rainfall yesterday led to widespread flooding throughout the East-West Corridor, leaving many persons stranded for hours due to landslides, and families cleaning up the debris left by flood waters.
There were reports of flooding in areas such as Arouca, Arima, Carapo, Mt Lambert, San Juan, Santa Cruz, St Joseph, and Valsayn.
In the San Juan/Laventille Corporation area there were two significant landslips, with the entire road at Quarry Drive in Champs Fleurs being blocked; in St Joseph there was a report of a landslip in the vicinity of Balata Trace; and up to last night, there were six landslips at the Lady Young Road in Port of Spain.
There was another landslip at the Manzanilla-Mayaro Road, which was closed last Wednesday due to the collapse of a portion of the road from the overflow of the Nariva River.
The Sunday Express visited several of the affected communities yesterday and spoke with residents of the area.
Landslip in St Joseph
In St Joseph, the landslip was reported around 9 a.m. in the vicinity of Balata Trace.
This led to extensive traffic along the Maracas Royal Road.
Residents of the area, however, on realising what had transpired, notified officials at the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation.
However, when roughly an hour had passed and no one had arrived, residents took matters into their own hands.
They began to shovel the mud from the roadway and were able to clear one lane of traffic.
Eventually, another resident who owned a backhoe brought the vehicle and attempted to remove even more of the debris.
Around this time, officials from the Disaster Management Unit arrived.
One of the officials brought with them a chainsaw, which they utilised to cut the trees that were on the roadway so that the backhoe could move the remainder of the debris.
By midday, the roadway had been cleared and both lanes of traffic were once again open to the public.
Among the persons stuck in traffic here was Pastor Venton Charles, who was on his way to a baptism in St Helena.
“I’m supposed to be in St Helena all now (as of 11 a.m.) but here I am in the rain, stuck in the traffic. Persons are calling me, looking to see where I am, and I’m hearing the singing and celebrations, but I am here. I was hoping the police would have guided these people to make a lane from time to time, every 15 minutes or so, while they were clearing the road. But they opted to just get it all cleared out one time. But that’s alright. It has to be done, and I’m glad no one was hurt in this incident,” Charles said.
Further north along the Maracas Royal Road, in the vicinities of Acono Road and Valley View Drive, the St Joseph River rose to what was described as “unimaginable heights” and came across the roadway, preventing vehicular traffic as well.
“If you know the depth of this river here, the fact that it is flowing onto the roadway is insanity. That river at its lowest point in this area is about 18 feet. This means that there was so much water coming down continuously from the hills, that it crossed that height and flooded the road. No cars can pass here (as of 11.30 a.m.) and it’s been like this for about just under two hours. We are just waiting for the water to subside, ’cause there is no movement otherwise,” said Chad Mark, a resident of the area.
Mt Lambert’s streets of water
In Mt Lambert, areas along Second Avenue, between Fifth Street and Eight Street Extension, experienced heavy flooding.
“At one point, (Second) Avenue was like a river. That’s how strong the waters were flowing. The water rose as high as three feet at some points. Right now we are waiting on the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation to come with the water trucks, ’cause the roads are silted, and in some areas almost impassable. People’s yards are muddy. Thankfully most of the houses here are built on a height so I don’t think anyone experienced water in their homes, but I know for sure the next day is going to be spent cleaning up. Right now I hope the weather holds up. I know on the news they said that we are expected to experience (adverse) weather for the next few days, but I am praying not. Because if this was the result of one morning of rainfall, I don’t want to think about what more rain will bring,” resident Marisa Espinet said.
Speaking with the Sunday Express, Sharla Alexander-Dolabaille, president of the Residents of Mt Lambert Watch/Community Group, said while she was grateful the reports of damage were not multitudinous, she was keeping a watchful eye on the upcoming days.
“Honestly, after the rains began early this morning, we expected severe flooding similar to what we experienced in 2019. I think what saved us from having worse effects was that the drains in the surrounding environs had been dredged timely by the Ministry of Works. This assisted tremendously in alleviating flood waters.
“The SJLRC has been consistent in cleaning and clearing of the drains within the community. Even so, we still had significant water on our streets, reaching as far as the (Mt Lambert) Church along Eighth Street. But I do want to say, as a community, we empathise with other communities that suffered severe flooding and loss of household and personal items, and livestock.
“And as the president of our group, I want to make a plea to people not to come into our community and dispose of old appliances, car parts, animal carcasses, and so on. These things go a long way in causing flooding in the community,” Alexander said.