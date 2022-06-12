Heavy early-morning showers throughout the country yesterday, as a result of a passing tropical wave, resulted in four roofs being blown off, and a fallen tree in Sangre Grande.
The reports were made to the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM).
One of the incidents took place on Mamoral Main Road, Mamoral, and others in Caparo Valley, Palmiste.
There were also reports of a fallen tree in Cunaripo, Sangre Grande.
Senior disaster management co-ordinator for the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Jerry David said yesterday the number of reports of roofs being blown off had troubled him.
“One report in particular caught my attention. The entire structure of the roof slid off the structure of the house and impacted the electrical wires and cables attached to the home. That is a situation that could have easily worsened. So, it seems that in Trinidad and Tobago, one of our biggest problems in these times, in the rainy seasons, is how roofs have been secured.
“We have persons who are only using heavy iron and bricks, trying to hold down their roofs. And then there’s the issue with persons having tall trees around their homes. And in these times with strong winds, many of those homes are now put in what I like to call a state of emergency.
“All that is needed to change that state of emergency to a state of disaster is to have a hazard with high wind impact in their community,” David said.
He noted that at the ODPM there were systems to provide immediate assistance to place coverings if roofs blew away. However, he stressed this would just be a temporary measure.
“Prevention is better than cure. So, I want to admonish T&T citizens with the hopes that they will mitigate these hazards. We cannot prevent disasters from happening, but we can mitigate beforehand how bad a situation is by preparing properly,” David said.
He said this was important, as he also realised that persons who had structural damage to their homes because of weather phenomena would rebuild using the same measures.
“So, they are putting themselves right back in the situation that led to their predicament, not realising that it’s another disaster waiting to happen,” David said.
Agencies ready to help
And while David noted that in these “trying economic times” people may be financially challenged, he said there were various agencies that citizens could reach out to, in order to get help.
“Speak to your MPs (Members of Parliament), your councillors, or with Self-Help. There are even persons you can reach out to in the Habitat for Humanity who can show you how to properly build, and depending on resources and volunteers, may even come to help you. Similarly, some regional corporations can assist in things like cutting the trees that are too close to your homes.
“Now I want to make it clear, it’s not their direct responsibility, but you can ask and, in the past, once they have the equipment and teams, they have assisted.
“I will be the last person to say cut down all the trees. That’s not what I’m saying at all. But you need to understand the hazards that are lurking close to your homes, and how they can affect you,” David said.
With the tropical wave affecting T&T, as reported by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service on Friday, the ODPM asked people to protect themselves during bad weather.
People should secure their roofs in the event of gusty winds, and move to higher grounds if lower levels are threatened by floods. They should have numbers of the municipal corporations, in case their homes are impacted; and should monitor the ODPM’s and Met Office’s websites.
The ODPM said people should keep an emergency kit with medical supplies ready. It must also include face masks, gloves and hand sanitisers, given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. It advised that people should plan with their neighbours in case they need help, and assist the vulnerable in their community. It added that overgrown trees should be trimmed or removed, and so should debris and loose objects.
Today’s forecast
Gusty winds and street and flash flooding, which may occur in areas of heavy showers and thunder-storms.
According to the Meteorological Service, “Cloudiness will increase from midnight with periods of light to moderate showers occurring and a 60 per cent (medium) chance of a few heavy showers and thunder-storms.
“There is a significant concentration of Saharan dust in the atmosphere. Persons susceptible to this change in air quality are advised to take the necessary precautions.”
• If anyone wishes to contact the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), call 511 or 800-ODPM.