Hiker missing

The police and Fire Service were searching up to last night for a woman who went missing during a hike to Bagatelle Falls, Diego Martin, on Friday.
West End police said yesterday that Anneica Lewis, 36, a mother of one, was reported missing around 4 p.m. on Friday when she and a group of friends came to a river that Lewis did not want to cross.
Police said when the Bagatelle woman went missing, her friends initially thought she had made her way home.
When they realised she was not there, they contacted the police as well and the Fire Service.
Officers of the Western Division Task Force and the Search and Rescue Division of the Fire Service said they suspect she may have been swept away during heavy rains on Friday night.