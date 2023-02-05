Hinds: 88 prison officers reported threats by inmates in 2022

A total of 88 prison officers reported being threatened by inmates between the period January 21 and December 22 last year, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has said.
“And, only recently, the police had to move very swiftly, from the reports that came to my attention, to put an end to a plot of a very serious nature in this regard,” he said.
Hinds was speaking in the House of Representatives, at the Red House, Port of Spain, on Friday, as he piloted debate on the Firearms (Amendment) Bill 2022.
The bill, passed in the House on Friday, seeks to make the following seven critical amendments to the Firearms Act:
• to permit prison officers to carry firearms while off-duty, where the Commissioner of Prisons considers the life or safety of prison officers to be under threat
• to introduce a firearm user’s identification card for use by holders of a firearm user’s licence (FUL)
• to allow Municipal police officers to carry and possess certain non-lethal devices
• to permit the director of the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) and any employee of the SSA, as designated by the said director, to carry Government-issued firearms and/or ammunition during the course of the performance of their duties
• to expand the list of people who are exempt from liability for being in possession of a firearm or ammunition in a public place
• to hold liable Municipal police officers, the director of the SSA and any employers designated by the director for offences in relation to selling or transferring and purchasing or acquiring a firearm or ammunition to any unauthorised person
• to vest in the Minister of National Security the power to extend the validity of a FUL beyond a three-year period stipulated by section.
Hinds emphasised that it was no secret that criminals not only target ordinary, hardworking citizens but also law enforcement officers, such as police, Municipal police and, in most recent times, prison officers, “some of who have been coldly and mercilessly gunned down” by criminals.
He said one of the critical aims of the bill was to provide a mechanism to afford statutory protection to certain officers, by allowing them to carry Government-issued firearms and ammunition at specified times, “where there exists an imminent threat to their safety and lives”.
He said in recent times there have been numerous media reports of prison officers being attacked and killed.
The “most predominant” in his mind, Hinds said, was the November 2021 killing of prison officer Nigel Jones while he was in the presence of his six-year-old daughter.
“I hate to rehash it because it brings back some very disturbing feelings, but a prison officer who, I was told from his colleagues and his seniors, all he was guilty of was standing firm and truthful to his oath, and for that, criminals felt he should pay with life,” he said.
Hinds said he and the rest of the country would never forget the reaction of Jones’ daughter who, while wanting to be with her father in his last moments, had to run to safety.
Noting that most of the inmates in the country charged with murder were known gang members, Hinds lamented that for decades, T&T has been grappling with the problem of these inmates calling “shots” through their friends on the outside.
He said these inmates saw prison officers, whose duty involves searching for and confiscating contraband, as oppressors.
He said the “jailhouse economy” generated hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“There are reports of persons carrying on business from in there, extortion and all kinds of things, through their friends and contacts on the outside; coming outside after they are released, for one reason or another, sometimes even on bail, to meet cars, businesses, property. This is what we are faced with in Trinidad and Tobago,” Hinds said.
He said illegal communication from inside prisons was a major issue, with contraband entering prison walls.
He noted the three major contraband items entering prisons were cigarettes, marijuana and cellphones.
“We have been taking action to protect the officers, and one of the ways is the amendment that we come with here today to allow the (Prisons) Commissioner to make available firearms to the officers who have been identified as being at particular risk, and to allow that to happen,” Hinds said.
Admission of failure
In his contribution to the debate, MP for Barataria/San Juan Saddam Hosein pointed out that by saying crime was the most pervasive threat to citizens, Hinds had admitted to his failure as National Security Minister.
He said while the Opposition supported law enforcement officers getting the necessary resources to protect themselves, there was nothing in place for ordinary citizens to protect themselves.
“Why doesn’t this Government introduce systems in order for business owners and citizens who deserve firearms to be able to get their firearms in a very expeditious manner?” he asked.
Hosein said because of the crime situation today, business people and innocent citizens were like “sitting ducks” because criminals were able to access illegal firearms.
“It is easier to access an illegal firearm in this country than a legal firearm,” he stated.
He said under Hinds’ tenure, T&T recorded the highest murder toll in history.
“We have seen over 600 murders in this country, and then Minister tells us that there are over 12,000 illegal firearms on the streets. We have just ended January of this year and we have recorded over 65 murders. Something has to be done, and I don’t believe that his particular bill in my hand will achieve that,” Hosein said.
“The clauses in this bill are to assist, to clothe law enforcement somehow, but more must be done,” he stressed.