Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) applications are being processed.
However, a “robust and thorough assessment” of applications for FULs was necessary in light of recent developments.
So said Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds in an interview with the Express yesterday when asked about the calls from some business owners for more FULs to be granted to them.
“As far as I am aware, based on my interaction with the Commissioner of Police, applications for firearms are being received and are being processed. In light of recent developments, the Commissioner of Police has expressed that there will be a thorough and robust assessment of those applications before grants are made.
“This robust assessment falls squarely within the domain of the Commissioner of Police who, under the Firearms Amendment Act, is the sole arbitrator in this matter. She has indicated that to the extent that robust and thorough processes were not observed in the past, she will ensure that in each case, a thorough and robust assessment is done by her, and she will act in accordance with the law,” he said.
“Applications are welcomed and will be received and processed. This is what I got from my interactions with the Commissioner,” Hinds added.
He continued: “The reality is that we are having a firearm problem in the country. The prevalence of firearms and the frequency of shootings and murders, and when you add these two figures together, the picture is horrendous—and it is traumatising the society.
“So I think it is quite proper and right for the police, in particular, the Police Commissioner, to ensure that when firearms are made available, they are made available to suitably qualified persons.
“Alongside that, the Commissioner has also frequently indicated in the recent past that the police have an ongoing national gun-retrieval exercise where all firearms that are misused, especially illegal firearms, are of deep concern to the police and they are taking action to retrieve them on a daily basis.
“All firearms that are misused—because you can misuse a legal firearm as well—but particularly illegal firearms, are to be made safe by being in the hands of the police rather than in the hands of criminals.”
Tracing illegal guns
Asked what happens when police seize an illegal firearm, as happened as a result of the home invasion in Aranjuez on Sunday, Hinds said the firearm forms part of the evidence of a case where the person/s are charged for possession of it, and at the end of the case, the court makes an order as to what should be done by way of disposal of the firearm.
Asked whether the police, whenever they seize a firearm, attempt to trace its path to the criminal, Hinds said the tracing of firearms is done “right back to the supplier, right back to the manufacturers, so we could know where it was manufactured, who distributed it. We can, using intelligence, determine how it came into Trinidad and Tobago, so we are doing that, and that information is being stored in the database.”
He added that a lot of these firearms were sold and distributed legally in the US, but the minute it crosses into T&T borders, it becomes an illegal weapon.
Asked whether, based on the tracing, the police have been able to gather intelligence on who brings these firearms into the country, Hinds said: “Different people. You have gun traders, when I say gun traders, you have crooks and scamps. We have had many places where people import guns into Trinidad and Tobago.
“At the Customs borders, we have found many guns in barrels. People go down the mainland to Venezuela, maybe a fisherman, and bring back some guns.... This is why border security is so important to us, alongside the gun-retrieval programme. So, yes, whenever a firearm is retrieved, there is tracing.”
He said 7,000 illegal firearms were destroyed recently to ensure they are not recycled.
Home invasions not new
Hinds said the strategic patrols that have been put in place were having a positive effect.
He said he wanted to congratulate the police who, in three home invasions last week, were able to confront the criminals as they were fleeing the crime.
He said unfortunately, when these criminals shot at the police, the police had to return fire to protect themselves, and citizens (criminals) died in the process.
“The police must be complimented for this and I am encouraged by that,” he said.
He said he would of course like to see more crime prevention.
On the United National Congress’ (UNC) call for his resignation in the wake of the weekend home invasions, Hinds said the UNC will always talk, but home invasions were not new.
“I can show you Express headlines where we have had them aplenty between 2010 and 2015, and I can show you headlines aplenty in your newspapers between 1995 and 2000 where there were home invasions, there are shootings, murders, robberies.
“The difference today is that firearms are more prevalent now, and the availability of certain types of firearms—the automatic assault weapon—is causing more mayhem. The State has to constantly respond to this challenge, and I give you the assurance that we are responding to it,” he said.
In response to a question on whether the prevalence of gangs in the execution of these home invasions and other crimes was also a relatively new challenge, Hinds said the police were consistently working on the suppression and eradication of gangs.
He said a gang simply means where two or more people come together for certain identified criminal purposes.
“And that could include white-collar crime, too. We have gangs all over. So the UNC is not in a position to talk too much about gangs. And, in fact, when we pass laws to deal with criminals, the UNC stands firmly in the way of obstructing those laws, and if they don’t obstruct them in the Parliament, the UNC’s lawyers and their friends go to court and try to turn every law designed to protect the people of this country upside down.
“Every law they have their ready lawyers to go and do it (turn it upside down), including the Leader of the Opposition. So the fight is being fought on many frontiers, but fight we will,” he said.
Asked about pepper spray, Hinds said the programme was “up and running” as “applications are being processed, we have granted importers’ licences and distributors’ licences, and we have granted licences for individuals (members of the public) to apply (to purchase) pepper spray”.