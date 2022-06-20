Hinds concerned over ‘head kick’

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has expressed concern over videos of uniformed police officers engaged in a fight with two men outside the early morning Jam Naked fete at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Thursday.
This is according to National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, who told reporters that Rowley, who is out of the country, had seen the videos and immediately contacted him.
The incident, according to police, began when a patron became belligerent after an electronic scanning machine failed to recognise his ticket to the event. An argument reportedly broke out between the patron and security officers. Police officers on patrol at the venue were called to intervene.
Police said as the officers were approaching the ticket station, a man ran through the crowd, jump-kicked one of the officers and then spat in his face.
A fight then broke out between the police, the patron whose ticket was not recognised and the man who spat at the officers.
Videos of the incident circulating on social media show police punching and kicking one of the individuals in the head, which many have criticised as use of excessive force.
Questioned about the matter during the unveiling of the Yoruba Village Monument at Yoruba Square in Port of Spain on Saturday, Hinds voiced his concern.
“I had a look at some of those videos and I immediately asked the Commissioner of Police to provide a report on the matter. The Prime Minister, out of the country, would also have had sight of it and he made immediate contact with me as Minister of National Security expressing serious concern. I forwarded his concerns as well to the Commissioner of Police,” said the minister.
Hinds said around 2 p.m. on Saturday he received a preliminary report from the police but had not had a chance to go through it.
“I propose to do so as soon as practicable...and then I will have a full perspective on the matter and greater insight. But, for the time being, it looks like one of those issues in Trinidad and Tobago that almost invariably leads to bacchanal and confusion and a meltdown, but I am not aware of the exact facts and the details.”
The Police Complaints Authority has since said it is investigating the matter.