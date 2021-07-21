Hinds: Decrease in Covid cases slowing down

The increased movement of people in the last few weeks due to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions has led to a slowdown in the rate at which Covid-19 cases have been decreasing, epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds has observed.
Hinds noted yesterday that positive cases started to decline from around May 15.
He said this downward trend continued into epidemiological week 25 (June 20 to June 26) and week 26 (June 27 to July 3).
He said in weeks 27 (July 4 to July 10) and 28 (July 11 to 17), cases flattened out or plateaued instead of continuing the downward trend.
“The plateauing means that the rate at which we’re seeing decreases in numbers of cases, that rate has slowed. So the decrease has slowed and we’re seeing relatively similar numbers of cases over a protracted period of time,” Hinds explained during yesterday’s Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference on Covid-19.
“Now, this is a result, in part, of the increased movement that we have seen, beginning with the bringing of the construction sector back out, bringing everybody else back out, and the additional interaction that’s happening in the population since we’ve begun this increased level of movement,” Hinds said.
The public and private construction sector reopened on July 5 after being closed since May 7 due to spiralling Covid-19 cases and deaths. Laundromats were also reopened on July 5.
Monthly downward trend
Hinds noted this increased movement of people can lead to a rise in positive cases of the virus, however, that risk can be modulated if the public acquires the Covid-19 vaccine and adheres to public health measures.
“The more people get vaccinated, the more we increase the proportion of vaccinated individuals in the population, the lower the risk of that sharp increase because there will be fewer people who are susceptible.
Additionally, with the increased movement, whether or not vaccinated, the public health measures still stand,” Hinds stressed.
In May, there were 13,085 Covid-19 infections, the highest number of infections since the pandemic started. In June, positive cases declined to 8,884.
Between July 1 and 20, there were 6,710 positive cases.
According to Hinds, this monthly downward trend is expected to continue, with July seeing fewer cases than June.