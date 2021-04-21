...Hinds: Don’t blame illegal entry of Venes

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has shot down speculation that the illegal entry of Venezuelans into Trinidad and Tobago was behind a significant spike in Covid-19 cases in the past month.
Hinds, who was given the National Security portfolio on Monday, yesterday compared T&T’s viral surge to similar statistics blowing up in countries including India and Brazil, saying those territories were not experiencing migration by Venezuelans but now had similar Covid-19 surges.
He was speaking at the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference, where Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh pointed out that only one Venezuelan national was in hospital being treated for the Covid-19 virus.
Asked if T&T’s porous borders and a flow of illegal Venezuelan migrants are contributing to rising Covid-19 numbers and were also factors which led to the announcement of further restrictions on public activities, Hinds said: “We are not persuaded that the problem that you identified and we are dealing with is exclusively as a result of illegal migration into Trinidad and Tobago.
“The evidence in support of that is that there are countries like India, the United States, Brazil in particular that are severely afflicted by spikes and phenomenal figures in this regard, and they don’t have the problem that we have in terms of illegal immigrants in respect of Venezuelans.”
He added: “I too have heard this conversation in the national community and it is largely focused on Venezuela, not too far from here. We are not altogether persuaded that is the case, you don’t have that problem in India and in Brazil and those places, and therefore I don’t know if that thesis is accurate.”
He noted, however, that migration must be controlled and said the country’s relevant resources would be used to ensure this.
As far as T&T’s borders are concerned, using the “resources and laws that we have to protect us in that regard”, migration will continue to come under controlled circumstances “as we have established them, so that they will not pose this threat to the people of Trinidad and Tobago”, he added.
Hinds said given the rising cases, which are being linked to a slackening of adherence to public health regulations, he will be meeting with Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and senior officers in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to more strictly enforce the rules. He announced that special teams of police officers are to be created for this purpose, and will operate for at least the next three weeks, with daily reports coming to him.
If people fail to adhere to the measures, they will “feel in it their pockets”, Hinds said.
Don’t blame others.
The Health Minister said the current spike was based on the behaviour of citizens.
“Let us be clear. The spike in cases has more to do with the behaviour of citizens of Trinidad and Tobago,” Deyalsingh said.
“We keep pushing this narrative that we ought to blame others for our behaviour. When I visit hospitals, when I get the data, it is Trinidadians and Tobagonians lying down in our beds. We have one Venezuelan in a hospital bed.”
Deyalsingh added: “I think it is really unfortunate when we try to link the spike in cases to Venezuelans, when the facts and evidence simply do not lead us to that conclusion.”