...Hinds: Don’t blame illegal entry of Venes

Fitzgerald Hinds

To meet top cop: Fitzgerald Hinds

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has shot down speculation that the illegal entry of Venezuelans into Trini­dad and Tobago was behind a significant spike in Covid-19 cases in the past month.

Hinds, who was given the National Security portfolio on Monday, yesterday compared T&T’s viral surge to similar statistics blowing up in countries including India and Brazil, saying those territories were not experiencing migration by Venezuelans but now had ­similar Covid-19 surges.

He was speaking at the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference, where Health Minister Terrence ­Deyalsingh pointed out that only one Vene­zuelan national was in hospital being treated for the Covid-19 virus.

Asked if T&T’s porous borders and a flow of illegal Vene­zuelan migrants are contributing to rising Covid-19 numbers and were also factors which led to the announcement of further restrictions on public activities, Hinds said: “We are not persuaded that the problem that you identified and we are dealing with is exclusively as a result of illegal migration into Trinidad and Tobago.

“The evidence in support of that is that there are countries like India, the United States, Brazil in particular that are severely afflicted by spikes and phenomenal figures in this regard, and they don’t have the problem that we have in terms of illegal immigrants in respect of Venezuelans.”

He added: “I too have heard this conversation in the national community and it is largely focused on Venezuela, not too far from here. We are not altogether persuaded that is the case, you don’t have that problem in India and in Brazil and those places, and therefore I don’t know if that thesis is ­accurate.”

He noted, however, that migration must be controlled and said the country’s relevant resources would be used to ­ensure this.

As far as T&T’s borders are concerned, using the “­resources and laws that we have to protect us in that ­regard”, ­migration will continue to come under controlled circumstances “as we have established them, so that they will not pose this threat to the people of Trinidad and Tobago”, he added.

Hinds said given the rising cases, which are being linked to a slackening of adherence to public health regulations, he will be meeting with Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and senior officers in the ­Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to more strictly enforce the rules. He announced that special teams of police officers are to be created for this purpose, and will operate for at least the next three weeks, with daily reports coming to him.

If people fail to adhere to the measures, they will “feel in it their pockets”, Hinds said.

Don’t blame others.

The Health Minister said the current spike was based on the behaviour of citizens.

“Let us be clear. The spike in cases has more to do with the behaviour of citizens of Trinidad and Tobago,” Deyal­singh said.

“We keep pushing this narrative that we ought to blame others for our behaviour. When I visit hospitals, when I get the data, it is Trinidadians and Tobagonians lying down in our beds. We have one Vene­zuelan in a hospital bed.”

Deyalsingh added: “I think it is really unfortunate when we try to link the spike in cases to Venezuelans, when the facts and evidence simply do not lead us to that conclusion.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Origin of spike pre-dates Easter

Origin of spike pre-dates Easter

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday strenuously rejected the assertion that Tobago and its people were the cause of the current Covid-19 spike.

...Hinds: Don’t blame illegal entry of Venes

...Hinds: Don’t blame illegal entry of Venes

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has shot down speculation that the illegal entry of Venezuelans into Trini­dad and Tobago was behind a significant spike in Covid-19 cases in the past month.

More restrictions on gatherings, activities

More restrictions on gatherings, activities

THE population may have had a little too much fun during the past three weeks.

A spike in Covid-19 cases yesterday led the Government to bring back restrictions on activities and gatherings not seen since the early days of the pandemic last year.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced additional restrictions on gatherings—including at places of worship—as at midnight last night.

New protocols for Ramadan

New protocols for Ramadan

Muslims who attend juma or Islamic Friday prayers twice will now be accommodated at three prayer sessions from tomorrow.

So said El Socorro Nur E Islam imam Sharaz Ali after Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced that from midnight on Wednesday, places of worship will be reduced from 50 per cent to 25 per cent capacity.

Death after puja

Death after puja

MINUTES after offering prayers at his home in Penal yesterday, Ramnath Ramlochan was electrocuted when the bamboo jhandi (Hindu prayer flag) he was installing came into contact with an overhead electrical wire. 