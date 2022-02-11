Hinds faces lawsuit over baby’s killing

Fitzgerald Hinds___use

National Security Minister Fitz­gerald Hinds has been issued a pre-­action protocol letter requesting information on the probe into the Coast Guard killing of a migrant baby, as well as permits for the boatload of migrants to stay in Trinidad.

The letter also said that Venezuelans detained at the Heliport in Chaguaramas, are subjected to “psychological manipulation and threats”, and requested that they be transferred and the children released.

There are 16 adults and 18 children at the Heliport.

The letter issued by Criston J Williams law firm requested that the minister acknowledge receipt of the correspondence within 24 hours and provide a substantive response. Failure to do so will result in legal proceedings.

The letter noted the Venezuelans were on a vessel entering Trini­dad on February 5 when they were intercepted by the Coast Guard, which resulted in the fatal shooting of one-year-old Yaelvis Sarabia Santoyo.

The letter pointed out that the advice of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime says that “all criminal justice systems have a duty to put in place procedures to provide measures for the protection of persons whose co-operation with the criminal justice system in an investiga­tion or prosecution, puts them, or persons closely associated with them, at risk of serious physical or emotional harm” regarding “victim assistance and witness protection”, and that “states have a responsibility to respect the fundamental rights of victims, assist them in accordance with their special needs, and protect them from further harm”.

The letter said all people in the boat are witnesses to the events on February 5, and their testimony and evidence are essential to the admi­nistration of justice.

The letter added it was prudent to obtain an underta­king from the minister to ensure that the Venez­uelans are not deported during the investigative stages as “any such remo­val or interference would obstruct the conduct of an ongoing investigation and constitute refoulement”.

The letter requested that all the children who were on the boat and who are detained at the Heliport, Chaguaramas, be released.

It noted the family is a natural and fundamental group of society, and promoting family reunification is critical as outlined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948 and the United Nations Covenant on Civil and Political Rights of 1966. It added that the UNHCR Guidelines on Reunification of Refu­gee Families (1983) promotes family reunification.

The letter further noted that T&T is signatory to the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Refugee status 

The letter said the Venezuelans have requested refugee status with the local arm of the UNHCR.

“We invite you in the exercise of your discretion to grant them a minister’s permit as you are so empowered by Section 10 of the Immigration Act, pending the determination of their refugee claim,” said the letter.

The letter said the Venezuelans are currently detained at the Heliport facility, guarded by T&T Coast Guard members, and are subjected to psychological manipulation and threats.

“Should our instructions be accurate, this is inimical to your mandate to protect victims and witnesses. It may be wise to have our clients immediately transferred. This status quo must be immediately addressed because the said guards are members of the body accused of causing the deceased’s death on 6th February 2022,” the letter said.

The letter requested information on the composition of the investigative team, and whether it consists of any independent non-governmental organisation.

The letter further requested the policy of the ministry regarding the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees.

It also asked for the expected time frame for a legislative framework to recognise the term “refugee” and the subsequent amendment (s) to the Immigration Act.

The letter outlined details of the action the minister is expected to take:

• The granting to our clients a minister’s permit pending the determination of their claim with the UNHCR, or in the alternative, the reason(s) for such denial be given.

• The immediate removal of our clients from the Heliport facilities to the Immigration Detention Centre.

• To engage in meaningful discussions with the relevant stakeholders to facilitate the release of the minor children in the shortest possible time frame.

