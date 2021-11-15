National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds is disputing saying he is anticipating an increase in crime when the state of emergency is lifted tomorrow.
In a media release yesterday, Hinds referred to a page one sub-headline “Hinds: Brace for more crime” in the Express yesterday, saying it was “erroneous, misleading and mischievous, with the intent to create panic and confusion among the citizens”.
The Express story was written based on comments made by Hinds in response to a question in an interview on i95.5 FM on Sunday surrounding crime and the removal of the SoE.
This is what Hinds said:
“This is a sentiment that I expressed publicly recently. As human beings go, all human beings having been restricted for so long, though for good reason are waiting to exhale, that of course include those who are criminally minded so we are in anticipation of that. We have been assured by the law enforcement platform in this country that in anticipation of that, action has been and is being taken in order to adequately prepare for such an eventuality. So the expressions of the businessman and those at home you spoke of a while ago are no surprise to us. We consider that quite obvious and we are making preparations in anticipation of that. In addition to that, we have very good reason why we have decided and will ask the Parliament on Wednesday to remove the restrictions of the state of emergency. The Prime Minister made it clear that was a time-buying measure in order to give us a better chance at fighting Covid. The best fight against Covid is the vaccine.”