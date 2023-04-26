Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds says he has been given a Violent Crime Reduction plan prepared by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
Hinds created a stir recently when he said it was not his job to come up with a crime plan.
Responding to a question in Parliament, at the Red House, Port of Spain, yesterday, from Caroni East MP Dr Rishad Seecheran on what were the crime mitigation plans to curb the escalating number of murders in the Cunupia area, Hinds said the police were deeply concerned about the rising murder rate in the Cunupia area, and indeed across Trinidad and Tobago, and had formulated a Violent Crime Reduction plan, of which he had a copy.
He said the plan was built on the “golden pillars” of intelligence —prevention, proactivity and prosecution, adding it will pay particular attention to all criminal activities throughout T&T, inclusive of the Cunupia district, with the aim of identifying hot spots.
He said 15 objectives for successful implementation are identified in the Violent Crime Reduction plan. Some were: dismantling of criminal gangs; seizing illegal firearms since 87 per cent of the murders last year were committed with illegal firearms; eradication of drug blocks; precision policing; increasing focus on transnational organised crime; controlling moving on roadways; and enhancing police intelligence capability.
He said the plan aims to achieve 11 targets—a 20 per cent reduction of homicides and a 30 per cent detection rate. He said with this plan, a decrease in crime is anticipated.
In response to a question from Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Dr Rai Ragbir, Hinds said the Government had revamped the entire CCTV (closed-circuit television) platform because it recognised the importance of this mechanism in the battle against crime.
He said 2,500 cutting-edge cameras were being installed all over T&T, including Cunupia. Asked whether given the proliferation of guns, he was prepared to recommend a gun amnesty, Hinds said he had just taken great pains to underline what the TTPS’ plan is.
“My own view as to whether I would recommend a gun amnesty is a matter for other considerations. What I am focused on is to make sure and support, in terms of resources, and in every possible way, the plan as determined for use by the Police Service,” he said.
Asked about community comfort patrols, Hinds said he had outlined what the TTPS had indicated in their formula as “experts and professionals under law to treat with the matter in front of us”.
PM blanks Gary, Kamla
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has adamantly rejected any meeting with former commissioner of police Gary Griffith “under any circumstance”.
Responding to a question in Parliament yesterday from Naparima MP Rodney Charles, on whether he would consider the former commissioner’s request to meet with him, as well as the Opposition Leader, to discuss solutions to the “raging crime crisis”, the Prime Minister said: “As chairman of the National Security Council of Trinidad and Tobago, I have very good reasons not to meet with Gary Griffith under any circumstances.”
Amid desk-thumping from the Government benches, the Prime Minister elaborated further that insofar as meeting with the Opposition Leader is concerned, he met with the Opposition “all the time in this Chamber, in front of you, Madam Speaker, and they have obstructed every single attempt we had to fight crime in this country. In the event the Opposition intends to change its course and support the Government in crime fighting...in this Chamber and out of this Chamber, the Government always stands ready so to do”.
Asked whether it was abundantly clear that his Government had failed, Charles began, but he was interrupted by the Speaker.
He asked the Prime Minister whether there may be benefits to consultation with people “who may know more than you about the crime situation in T&T”.
The Prime Minister replied: “The Member might be surprised. But we do that all the time.”
Griffith announced he had written to both the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, asking that they set political differences aside and work with him to stem the dangerous tide.
He said he had the capability to guide those in authority to do what is required to scale back the criminal elements, as well as to mobilise a team who worked with him in a similar scenario. He said he had been successful as minister of national security and commissioner of police in fighting crime.
The Prime Minister has previously said that the appointment of Griffith as commissioner of police was one of his biggest mistakes.
Fewer cops involved in contraband trade in prison
Hinds, responding to a question from Charles on why the Government had not been able to address the prevalence of criminal activity from behind bars, said there has been a reduction in the number of officers involved in the trafficking of contraband in the nation’s prison.
He said the number of officers decreased from 15 in 2021 to eight in 2022 as a result of the deployment of the prison surveillance team, which had a mandate to interdict trafficking officers.
He said the Commissioner of Prisons reported that in 2021, 3,637 prohibited items were seized, with an estimated value of $1.043 million, and in 2022, 68,748 items were seized, with an estimated value of $6.86 million.
Hinds said 98 inmates were charged in 2021 while 82 inmates were charged in 2022. He said even though contraband items were thrown over the prison walls, most of the contraband was intercepted and confiscated before reaching the intended target of inmates.