Hinds knocked for ‘downplaying’ incident

The pupils and staff at Rose Hill RC Primary School in Laventille were at no stage “at peril of any physical danger”, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said yesterday in referring to a “gang” shootout near the school that forced children to seek cover on the ground on Monday.
Hinds, who visited the school on Thursday, said in the Parliament yesterday he was advised by administrators at the school that the incident occurred some 200 metres away.
Hinds had made similar remarks in a Facebook post earlier yesterday, drawing heavy criticism.
During the urgent questions session at the start of the resumption of Parliament, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal asked Hinds what new measures had been taken to protect the children and staff at the school and other areas considered at-risk.
Hinds said while the term “new” sounded exciting and good, some responses to crime were not going to be new and “there is precious little new under the sun”.
He said he had visited the school and spoken with its administrators, as well as members of the community in the presence of DCP Erla Christopher of the Trinidad And Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and Lt Col Singh of the Trinidad And Tobago Defence Force (TTDF). The visit included Sterling Jacobs, Catholic Education Board manager for the Rose Hill RC School.
He said he was told in the presence of the TTPS and TTDF that the incident happened 200 metres away and the children were not in immediate danger.
The children have also had some safety coaching for incidents like that, through programmes by the Catholic school board, he added.
Referring to the incident as an “unfortunate development”, Hinds said while “at no stage in that event were the children in peril of any physical harm but naturally, the sound of gunfire is troubling”.
The minister said he was advised by the TTPS that they imposed more patrols, including static patrols, but that there were already regular patrols in that area. He said the police “can’t be there all the time”, but they plan to improve their presence.
Facebook backlash
Hinds was also asked whether he was the author of a Facebook post that appeared to downplay the incident and suggest that the teacher in the video had overreacted.
He said the “intent, driven by intelligence, was to ensure that there are more static patrols” that would remain at that location and surroundings “far more permanently”.
Hinds said the intention was also to have some counselling sessions with staff and pupils, and noted the involvement of the TTPS through the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) Police Youth Club at the Beetham Community Centre’s Hearts and Minds project.
He said the TTPS will work with the school to educate and expose the children and staff to “other things” because “that problem is symptomatic of other issues in general, as members of the community have indicated”.
“I am satisfied that the TTPS is fully aware of the goings in that area and have identified technical solutions that they propose to put in place to create a safe and comfortable environment for the staff and students,” Hinds said.
Asked whether similar strategies may be implemented in areas with similar risks, Hinds said a “major plank” in the TTPS’ efforts in the Rose Hill and general matters was the question of firearm retrieval.
He also stated: “We are struggling to improve the activity to go out there, intelligence-driven and find these things called firearms and take them out of the hands of criminals and let them join the 7,000 that we have already in hand for destruction, after the legal processes of arrests and charges and conviction of those found in possession of them.”
CCTV installations
Hinds was later asked to address the ministry’s CCTV (closed-circuit television) system, and said information from the Commissioner of Police (McDonald Jacob) from October 10 was that 1,796 units were stationed across T&T.
He said 1,123 were fully functional at that date, while 673 were either non-functional or, in the case of 356 units, functional with some limitations.
Hinds said the number of fully functional units will change daily, sometimes by the minute, as they are technical equipment subject to many “vagaries”, including the weather and “being shot at”.
He said CCTV remains one of the TTPS’ major apparatus and tools and that the Government was “happily” in the process of expanding the network, referring to a recent disclosure by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that $80 million was spent to purchase 2,500 cameras which are now being installed at various locations.
Rowley said another 2,500 will be purchased, bringing the State’s CCTV network up to 5,000 cameras. Hinds said it is expected that the system will be up and running in a year.