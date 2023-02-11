Hinds: Ministry has no dealings with criminal gangs

Fitzgerald Hinds

National Security Minister: Fitzgerald Hinds

The National Security Ministry has had no discussions or dealings with criminal gangs.

The Ministry of National Security and law enforcement agencies under its purview have not engaged in any discussions or negotiations of any kind with reputed, suspected or known gang leaders in any attempt to broker a pact through the use of State contracts.

So said National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds as he responded to a question filed by Naparima MP Rodney Charles in the House of Representatives yesterday.

“This is not the policy of the Government and Trinidad and Tobago and it has not happened,” he said.

He said the Government was aware of the current crime situation and in particular the issue of serious violent crimes which is mainly driven by gang activity.

He said the Ministry, through law enforcement agencies, had chosen as the best approach, to enforce the relevant laws to control their activities and to implement several other strategies to mitigate and defer gang activities.

Resist gang proliferation

He said the Police Service had recently implemented the Gang Reduction and Community Empowerment project (GRACE) to strengthen the society’s ability to resist gang proliferation and enhance lifestyle choices away from criminal activity.

Responding to a question from Charles on whether he was aware of newspaper reports on a 2005 meeting between former PNM prime minister Patrick Manning and gang leaders to broker peace between them, Hinds said he was aware that a Commissioner of Police came to a Joint Select Committee to tell it that an Opposition MP was followed by undercover police officers because intelligence found that he was about to have a surreptitious meeting with gang leaders in Port of Spain, having paid their bill at the Hyatt hotel.

Unparliamentary word

It caused Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein to accuse Hinds of lying, which caused the Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George to direct him to retract the unparliamentary word.

Hosein retracted and said Hinds told an “untruth”.

Oropouche East MP Roodal Moonilal sought to have the Speaker rule that Hinds had imputed improper motives to all the MPs on the Opposition side but the Speaker said the statements made at the JSC referred to by Hinds, had been made in a public place.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Starlift’s captain dies

Starlift’s captain dies

PROMAN Starlift Steel Orchestra is mourning the passing of its captain, Michael Franco.

Franco died on Thursday after ailing with an undisclosed illness for some time.

The steel orchestra confirmed the passing of Franco via its Facebook page yesterday.

The post stated: “It is with a very heavy heart that we inform you that our beloved captain, Michael Franco, passed away this afternoon. Mr Franco was fiercely proud of you and proud of Starlift. Even as he courageously struggled with his health, his foremost thoughts were with the band and with you. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Hinds: Ministry has no dealings with criminal gangs

Hinds: Ministry has no dealings with criminal gangs

The National Security Ministry has had no discussions or dealings with criminal gangs.

The Ministry of National Security and law enforcement agencies under its purview have not engaged in any discussions or negotiations of any kind with reputed, suspected or known gang leaders in any attempt to broker a pact through the use of State contracts.

Ravi’s appeal dismissed

Ravi’s appeal dismissed

THE Appeal Court has dismissed a challenge by political activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj over the postponement of local government elections until the end of this year.

In a unanimous decision delivered yesterday afternoon, Justices of Appeal Prakash Moosai, James Aboud and Gillian Lucky dismissed the appeal, reaffirming the ruling of High Court Justice Jacqueline Wilson.

Prober John speaks today on scandal

Prober John speaks today on scandal

Lead investigator retired Justice Stanley John will today deliver a statement on the $20 million default judgment in favour of the nine men who were charged with the murder of businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman and then freed.

‘No jeopardy in elevation to borough’

‘No jeopardy in elevation to borough’

The elevation of the status of Diego Martin and Siparia to boroughs will not put in jeopardy any electoral boundaries, Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi said yesterday.

Piloting the Miscellaneous Provisions (Establishment of the Borough of Diego Martin and the Borough of Siparia) in the House of Representatives, Al-Rawi said that was a “false argument” since there was nothing in the bill to cause concern from the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC).

Recommended for you