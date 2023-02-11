Hinds: Ministry has no dealings with criminal gangs

The National Security Ministry has had no discussions or dealings with criminal gangs.
The Ministry of National Security and law enforcement agencies under its purview have not engaged in any discussions or negotiations of any kind with reputed, suspected or known gang leaders in any attempt to broker a pact through the use of State contracts.
So said National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds as he responded to a question filed by Naparima MP Rodney Charles in the House of Representatives yesterday.
“This is not the policy of the Government and Trinidad and Tobago and it has not happened,” he said.
He said the Government was aware of the current crime situation and in particular the issue of serious violent crimes which is mainly driven by gang activity.
He said the Ministry, through law enforcement agencies, had chosen as the best approach, to enforce the relevant laws to control their activities and to implement several other strategies to mitigate and defer gang activities.
Resist gang proliferation
He said the Police Service had recently implemented the Gang Reduction and Community Empowerment project (GRACE) to strengthen the society’s ability to resist gang proliferation and enhance lifestyle choices away from criminal activity.
Responding to a question from Charles on whether he was aware of newspaper reports on a 2005 meeting between former PNM prime minister Patrick Manning and gang leaders to broker peace between them, Hinds said he was aware that a Commissioner of Police came to a Joint Select Committee to tell it that an Opposition MP was followed by undercover police officers because intelligence found that he was about to have a surreptitious meeting with gang leaders in Port of Spain, having paid their bill at the Hyatt hotel.
Unparliamentary word
It caused Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein to accuse Hinds of lying, which caused the Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George to direct him to retract the unparliamentary word.
Hosein retracted and said Hinds told an “untruth”.
Oropouche East MP Roodal Moonilal sought to have the Speaker rule that Hinds had imputed improper motives to all the MPs on the Opposition side but the Speaker said the statements made at the JSC referred to by Hinds, had been made in a public place.