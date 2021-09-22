Suspended acting Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds is misguiding in his statement that he is now a civilian and holds no power.
In a television interview on Monday, Hinds said there is only one acting Police Commissioner and that is McDonald Jacob.
Griffith hit back on Tuesday, saying the minister was misguided and uttered false information.
“How could a Minister of National Security be so lost, be so misguided to make unauthorised comments and comments that are totally inaccurate.
“The Minister of National Security, even a child—I will use his words in Parliament—even a child will understand better than he can. For his information and the country, I’m still the acting Commissioner of Police. I was appointed by the Police Service Commission, not the minister, he has no authority, he has no say; I don’t know why he’s getting involved in this,” said Griffith.
He noted the Police Service Commission (PolSC) appointed him to act as the Commissioner of Police with effect from August 17, 2021, until the substantive position is filled, whoever that may be, and “until then I hold that position”.
He noted when he went on leave, he was still the acting Commissioner of Police and Jacob acted in his absence.
“It is no different to when Stephen Williams was acting commissioner of police for six years and he would go Australia for a month or he would go wherever, somebody would act in his absence, but he was still the acting Commissioner of Police because that was what was given to him by the Police Service Commission,” said Griffith.
“So I’m still the acting Commissioner of Police, in the same way when I went on leave from the 6th to the 20th of September. After the 20th of September, I am still the acting Commissioner of Police who is on leave,” he added.
“So in total contrast to the misguided, inaccurate and false statement by the Minister of National Security, I am not a civilian and he needs to stay in his crease and stick to whatever he may be good in, whatever that may be,” said Griffith.
Jacob still in chair
On Monday, in an interview with former Government minister Dr Bhoe Tewarie on his morning programme, Hinds said the PolSC appointed former judge Stanley John to investigate some matters.
“On that basis, very recently told in writing, I would say not acting Commissioner of Police, but they told Mr Gary Griffith that he should remain away from his desk until the outcome of this enquiry,” he said.
“The reason I would not say acting Commissioner because, as you know, his contract expired on the 17th of August and a few days later, he applied to me as Minister of National Security for no-pay leave to travel abroad for ten working days,” said Hinds.
“I approved that leave and as a consequence of his absence from the job, the Service Commission, in its own deliberations exercising its constitutional authority, appointed Mr McDonald Jacob to act as Commissioner, and he’s still in the chair today and it can only have one acting Commissioner,” said Hinds.
—Anna Ramdass