Hinds, Moonilal square off over FULs, ‘shady’ people

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and Opposition MP Roodal Moonilal squared off on Friday over the issue of firearm licences (FULs) and “shady” people who would have made applications.

At the Parliament sitting at the Red House, Port of Spain, Hinds spoke on a motion for the House of Representatives to approve the amendments made to the Firearms Amendment Act at the Senate sitting on Tuesday. One of the proposed amendments to the act was a clause which proposed giving the national security minister the power to extend the life of a ­firearm licence after three years.

After objections from both the Opposition and ­Independent benches, that clause was deleted.

However, Hinds sought to explain on Friday that the proposed clause was not intended to usurp the power of the police commissioner.

Moonilal said he was a “bit taken aback” by Hinds’ approach, as he spent 90 per cent of the time still defending the clause and still “batting” for it.

Moonilal then went on to speak about FUL applicants who may be “shady”. He said: “We were in shock. It was a terrible event to think of a minister of national security involved in extending the life of a firearm user licence.

“They send texts to poke and to push and to force a former commissioner to give firearm licence and, today, I understand the same persons they were recommending have not qualified, do not meet the criteria. They may be persons of some shady character that to this day, they cannot receive firearm licence...”

Moonilal’s comments did not sit well with Hinds.

The minister said it was difficult for him to hear Moonilal describe people in Trinidad and Tobago, as shady, as he disclosed investigations were ongoing by the police. “Madam Speaker, specific reference was made to persons who would have applied for firearms, members of the law enforcement fraternity... and the member was speculating that they may not have gotten them because they are shady.

“Well, I just want to say and finally move on this point that there are investigations ongoing with a lot of shady dealings and shady persons in the whole business of the administration of firearms, and I will content myself with that,” Hinds said.

However, Hinds sought to explain on Friday that the proposed clause was not intended to usurp the power of the police commissioner. He said, in his view, it was “wrongly felt” that the measure was intended to allow the minister to look into the operations of the Police Service and to decide whether licences should have been extended.

He said this was clearly explained as not being the case, and reiterated that if there were a major disaster such as the earthquake in Turkey/Syria where records would be destroyed, the police commissioner would not be tasked with the burden of renewing 25,000-plus licences. However, Hinds said the Government listened to the concerns and removed the clause.

