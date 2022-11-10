NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal faced off yesterday during a Joint Select Committee meeting, as Moonilal alleged that Hinds had recommended people to be granted Firearm User’s Licences (FULs).
Moonilal made the accusation as Hinds lamented an increase in legal firearms being used in crimes which he linked to the “liberal” approach to granting FULs under a past commissioner of police.
Moonilal noted statements from former CoP Gary Griffith that he had been approached by “high-ranking Government officials” requesting or recommending that certain people be granted FULs. He named Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Hinds, Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Faris Al-Rawi as well as himself among those who approached Griffith to aid in the granting of FULs for specific persons.
Moonilal questioned whether there should be a shift in policy preventing Government officials from recommending private citizens for FULs.
But Hinds denied knowledge of Moonilal’s claims.
“I don’t recall ever recommending anyone for any firearm in this country and I would want proof of that,” Hinds said.
Moonilal raised the claims again later on in the committee meeting, saying he was inviting Hinds to reflect and correct himself on his response.
This prompted a heated reply from Hinds. “I don’t have to correct myself. I am saying I have no recall of recommending anybody for any firearm and I would like to hear what he has to say.”
Moonilal responded: “Minister, on a more relaxed reflection, you recommended ten persons for firearms to the then-commissioner of police and I leave it there.”
Hinds exclaimed: “Me? I want the record to read I made no recommendation to any commissioner for any firearm. I could explain in greater detail, but it would be risky and foolish and stupid.
“However, suffice it to say, I recommended no one for no firearm...Nasty, nasty people.”
Committee member Randall Mitchell chimed in, saying there was no provision for a recommender in the application for an FUL.
Following the meeting, Moonilal shared screenshots of WhatsApp messages he claimed were between Hinds and Griffith, dated 2021.
The messages purported to be Hinds recommending a list of people to be granted FULs, including members of his security detail.
‘Three musketeers’
The Express was unable to reach Griffith for comment.
However, in a statement to the media, Griffith neither denied nor confirmed the authenticity of the messages.
“All I can say is the hypocrisy by the three musketeers of Keith Rowley, Fitzgerald Hinds and McDonald Jacob is mind-boggling. These three individuals give the impression that recommending persons to have firearms or law-abiding citizens acquiring firearms is the worst thing,” said Griffith.
“But these three individuals cannot in any way state that they were not instrumental or being a part of trying to assist persons, many persons, in acquiring firearms. Nothing is wrong with that, I have no issue with that at all because it is your right to recommend persons to the police commissioner or whoever, and then it is you will do due diligence to ascertain if the persons are entitled, eligible and of sound body and mind to acquire it.”
Griffith said it was hypocrisy for “these three musketeers” to recommend their friends and the rich and famous for FULs, but have an issue with law-abiding citizens like farmers and businessmen being granted FULs.