Hinds must resign

HER voice never dipping, the mother of murdered businessman Nikhil Kumar Luthra yesterday called on National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to resign if he must and the Acting Police Commissioner to offer “no excuses” over their failure to arrest runaway crime.
As Hindu funeral rites prepared her only son to leave his home to be cremated at the Caroni cremation site, Kalawatee Luthra also renewed her appeal to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to get some control on crime and called out the Opposition Leader.
“I want my Prime Minister to know that I love you dearly, Mr Prime Minister but you are not doing right,” Luthra said before mourners at the family’s Lange Park, Chaguanas, home.
“I want the esteemed Leader of the Opposition, Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar, ma’am, you need to do more.”
Her tone remaining firm, Luthra issued a message to Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob.
“Our commissioner, Acting of Commissioner of Police, sir, I would want to tell you now, I do not want to hear excuses from you, I want to see results... and all the other mothers in this country.”
As she paid tribute to a “loving” and “dedicated” child, Luthra also had a message for the National Security Minister:
“This is not a political gathering, I am not standing on a political stage. I am sending my son away and I want to tell Mr Fitzgerald Hinds, you should resign if you cannot do your work properly. You should give in your resignation. Don’t sit and do anything and blame this one and blame that one. We do not want statistics. We do not want numbers. We do not play the numbers game. We want to be in love and we want this country to fall back in love.”
Nikhil Luthra, 34, died shortly after being shot in a shock attack at The Residence Restaurant and Bar at One Woodbrook Place, around 2 a.m. on August 13. Two other men in Luthra’s company, Eli Hajahlay, 51, and Roger Ramdeo, 34, were also shot.
Police believe Nikhil, former co-owner of Blue Sky Shipping, was not the target when a masked gunman climbed a wall and opened fire on the men as they limed in a cabana outside The Residence.
Be good, do good
Nikhil’s kindness, generosity and supportive nature were expounded by grieving friends at his funeral and his mother assured them they “had an immense place in Nikhil’s heart”.
“I ask you all to go out, be good, do good and help each other,” Luthra told the gathering for her son’s Antyeshti Sanskar (final rites).
Herself involved in a non-governmental organisation—Serving Women and Youth (SWAY)—Luthra recalled of her son, “The connections he made, the passion with which he lived, people live a whole lifetime and would never dream of living with the quality of life he lived.”
Proud, unbroken
Luthra said she and Nikhil’s father, Vijay Luthra, as well as their extended family, were “immensely proud” of him and wanted to “celebrate his life before we send him away to the Godhead”.
“We have no doubt where Nikhil will be going,” she said. “He will be merging not in a final resting place but going to Bhagwan (God).”
She had said the family was “broken-hearted but not broken and I want you all, with lots of love and memories, to send Nikhil away”.
Recalling that her son’s friends loved to be invited when she cooked, Luthra stated: “Nikhil will eat my food no more...and we will leave that there. We are not crying today.”
She said “Nikhil is not going to be a memory to us” and “will continue to be a force in our lives”.
Calling on his friends to also keep his memory alive, she said had Nikhil seen yesterday’s gathering, he would have remarked “waaaayy”, as he did when unable to express himself.
‘My one true buddy’
The slain man’s friends described him as a brother and broke down as they spoke. Friend of some ten years, Dr Aneil Singh, said the two met at a charitable venture and “Nikhil saw a lot in me that I didn’t see in myself.”
“I don’t know how Nikhil had so much of his time to love everyone,” a teary Singh said.
He said the last time he and Nikhil spoke was “a trying time for me” and vowed:
“Next month, I will write my exam with you in mind. I will continue the rest of my career with you in mind and will always look after your mother, father and sister.”
Friend and “twin brother” Brent Russel was emotional throughout his tribute and described Nikhil as the “most dependable” person he knew. Nikhil brought life to any gathering and the two shared a love for cricket, he said.
Russel said he was “getting calls from people of every walk of life, saying what an impact he had on them”.
“He taught me the importance of adding value to other people’s lives,” Russel said. “My one true buddy, I hope that we meet again.”