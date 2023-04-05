Hinds: New equipment in 3 weeks

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says more equipment is on the way to assist the Fire Service.
Kemba Morris and her eight-year-old daughter Zaya died on Sunday when they were trapped behind the burglar-proofing of their burning house in Siparia.
There was no functional fire tender at the Siparia Fire Station at the time.
Officers from the Penal Fire Station had to be called to respond.
Hinds admitted last night that there are several fire stations lacking equipment, but said that brand new equipment will arrive in the country within the next three weeks.
He told TV6 News, “I, too, extend deep and sincere condolences painfully to the relatives of the two deceased, Madam Morris and of course her child. It’s unfortunate on this occasion the fire tender associated with the Siparia station was undergoing repairs and, as is usually done, they had to get a vehicle from the next closest point which was in this case Penal, and it took all of 12 minutes to get there and the tragedy had by then taken root.
“The fire services report was that by the time they got there the building was largely engulfed and they went to work to see how best they could treat with it.”
Residents of the area said officers took approximately 40 minutes to arrive on the scene after being called.
Asked how many fire stations were without fire tenders and other equipment, Hinds responded, “We have in all 26 fire stations across Trinidad and Tobago, three in Tobago.
“I am unable to tell you with confidence precisely how many of them are without. I am aware that some are without, hence the reason why we have on order several of them.
“The lead time when you order one of these custom fire tenders or water tankers would be something like 15 to 18 months. I ordered them. The Cabinet approved it and we are expecting one of them in about three weeks and others the processes are being developed, so it’s an ongoing thing and we are expecting more as the time goes by.”
Hinds said a team of officers including Chief Fire Officer Arnold Bristo had made a recent visit to the Netherlands where they got to observe the final touches on the custom-built fire tender expected to arrive in the coming weeks.
Additionally, he said the Fire Service recently got two new fire vehicles to deal with situations that may arise at both the Piarco and ANR Robinson international airports.
Repairs to old vehicles were also ongoing, he added.